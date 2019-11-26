URBANA — The Rantoul girls basketball team kicked off the 2019-2020 campaign at Urbana on Monday.
The Eagles fell to the Tigers 65-45.
Myejoi Williams led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points and added seven rebounds.
Also scoring for Rantoul were Tanaya Young and Kayana Berlasky, who each had 13 points.
Berlasky chipped in five rebounds, and Young had three.
The Eagles hit the road again on Thursday, falling to Decatur MacArthur 70-23.
Berlasky and Young led the Eagles with six points and two assists each.
Aliya Wright led the Eagles in rebounds with four. Williams and Sheila Navarette each had three boards.
Rantoul now heads to Oakwood for the Comet Classic.
The Eagles will play host Oakwood on Wednesday and then begin bracket play on Friday and continue on Saturday.
The Eagles will then head back to Decatur on Dec. 3, this time to take on St. Teresa.
The first home game for Rantoul will be on Saturday Dec. 7, against Fisher.