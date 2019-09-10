Eagles compete in Normal Invite

Members of the RTHS cross country team warm up before last Saturday’s meet.

 (Provided)

Normal — The Rantoul Eagles cross country competed in the Normal Community open meet on Saturday. 

Jonathan Gossett had the fastest time for the Eagles, finishing the 3-mile race with a time of 17:32. 

Vincent Loosa came in with a time of 19:18. 

Raj Patel finished shortly after with a time of 19:44

Tayon Swift finished just 11 seconds later coming in at 19:55.

Right behind Swift was Dominique Kisantear with a time of 20 minutes flat.

Lance Cloniger finished with a time of 21:22. 

Aiden Pacunas came in with a final time of 22:09.

Alan Newman finished in 22:36.

Lovena Perry finished in 23:01

Josh Newman came in at 24:36.

Bart Hernandez finished in 24:56 

Nick Hansen came in with a time of  25:17

Alysha Kessler finished in 26:40

Neolani Franklin came in with a time of 35:33

The Eagles will run on Saturday in the Springfield Lanphier invite.

