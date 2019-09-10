Eagles compete in Normal Invite

Normal — The Rantoul Eagles cross country competed in the Normal Community open meet on Saturday.
Jonathan Gossett had the fastest time for the Eagles, finishing the 3-mile race with a time of 17:32.
Vincent Loosa came in with a time of 19:18.
Raj Patel finished shortly after with a time of 19:44
Tayon Swift finished just 11 seconds later coming in at 19:55.
Right behind Swift was Dominique Kisantear with a time of 20 minutes flat.
Lance Cloniger finished with a time of 21:22.
Aiden Pacunas came in with a final time of 22:09.
Alan Newman finished in 22:36.
Lovena Perry finished in 23:01
Josh Newman came in at 24:36.
Bart Hernandez finished in 24:56
Nick Hansen came in with a time of 25:17
Alysha Kessler finished in 26:40
Neolani Franklin came in with a time of 35:33
The Eagles will run on Saturday in the Springfield Lanphier invite.
