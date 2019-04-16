SPRINGFIELD — The Rantoul High School boys track team wasn’t in full force at the Capital City Classic meet in Springfield on Saturday.
The Eagles did get notable performances from multiple team members.
Sophomore Brandon Lord won the freshman/sophomore division of the discus throw. Lord’s threw a distance of 116 feet, setting a PR.
“He won it on his last throw,” coach Mitch Wilson said.
Buford gets 2nd in 200 meter
Robert Buford and Treven Lewis dashed to the finish line in the 200-meter. Buford finished in second place overall with a time of 22.68 seconds. Lewis finished outside the top 15 with a time of 24.03 seconds, setting a PR.
Hall and Gossett get PR in 800 meter
Elijah Hall and Jonathan Gossett turned in times of 2:02.84 and 2:09.29, respectively, in the 800-meters. Both results were personal records.
Hall also competed in the 1600-meters race. The junior finished at 4:48.38, which was a season record.
Eagles finish fifth in 4x200 relay
Rashon Allen, Avontay Anderson, Romeo Sanders and Ke Juan Caradine finished in fifth place out of seventeen teams in the freshmen/sophomore 4x200 relay. The team had a final time of 1:38.77.
Sanders sets jump record
Sanders also took part in the Freshmen/Sophomore long jump. Sanders recorded a jump of 18 feet, 9 inches which gave him a PR.
Freshman Ben Mensah finished the 100-meter relay with a PR time of 12.72 seconds.
Jesus Aguayo raced in the 400-meters where he finished with a result of 59.51 seconds. The time was a PR for Aguayo.
In the shot put, Nathan Lord recorded a throw of 41 feet, 4 inches. The throw was a PR for the senior.
Freshman Keddrick Terhune finished in the top 15 of the 110-meter hurdles. Terhune made it across the finish line at 16.89 seconds, giving him a PR.
Raj Patel and Allen Newman ran in the 3200-meter run. Patel finished at 13:29.96 which would give him a season record. Newman finished with a PR time of 13:46.42.
The Eagles came out of Saturday’s meet with a total of 17 PRs.
“Having 17 more PRs at a big meet like that was nice,” Wilson said. “There was a lot of good competition.”
The Eagles finished in 16th place (out of 23) of the varsity group with a total of eight points. In the Freshmen/Sophomore standings the team finished in ninth with 17 points.
The Eagles also competed in the Rantoul Boys Quad on April 9 at the Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex.
Eagles get second in boys quad
Rantoul ended up with 75 points overall that placed the team in second place. First place belonged to Champaign Central who finished with 84.5 points. The other teams were St. Joseph who finished third (64) and Clinton who finished fourth (39.5)
Tayon Swift, Sanders, Anderson and Allen won the varsity 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.90 seconds.
Buford finished second in the long jump, recording a jump of exactly 20 feet, 0 inches.
Terhune finished second in the varsity section of the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the line at 17.13 seconds. Terhune also raced in the 300-meter hurdles in which he finished third (46.89 seconds).
For Wilson and his team, the focus now is preparing for May.
“All the stuff we do in April is to help build us up for May,” Wilson said. “That’s when we start looking for who will or can qualify for state. Who can win a conference championship. Now is a time where we are just trying to keep the guys healthy and motivated.”
