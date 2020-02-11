URBANA — Despite what the score reads, Urbana and Rantoul did play in a standard high school basketball game last Tuesday night.
The Tigers came out on top 101-77.
In most cases if you score 77 points in a high school basketball game you’re going to feel good about your chances to come out on top.
That good feeling didn’t lead to a victory. Instead it led to something that could be more important down the road.
Rantoul head coach Ryan Parker said despite the loss, he had a specific message for his players.
“I said after the game that I loved the effort and that we played well despite the score,” Parker said. “We knew that this is the type of teams we are going to play in the regional. Not just for this year but next year, five years and even 10 years from now, the team we played tonight is the type of team we want to be. And it was important for us to see that up close.”
Even with as tough of a schedule the Eagles have played this year, Parker had a big compliment to give to the Urbana squad.
“Give them a lot of credit; they are the best team we have seen all year, in my opinion,” Parker said.
Part of the reason the Eagles can hold their head high is the effort they gave from start to finish. Despite how well Urbana played, Rantoul still lead after the first eight minutes.
With the Eagles leading 21-16 to start the second quarter, the Tigers sole the inbounds pass for a layup, which then got the Tigers’ offense buzzing.
The score went sideways for Rantoul after that, but Parker said that had more to do with Urbana than it did his team.
“We played really good in the first half and honestly not bad the entire game,” Parker said. “They hit a lot of shots that were contested, and they just played really good.”
The Eagles were led by Tae Space who had 21 points and four assists. Colin Wilkerson had a career game as well with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Kam Rome had 14 points and six boards while Bryant Shaw had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Eagles take down Olympia
Rantoul got its first of two weekend victories on Friday night. The Eagles took down the Spartans of Olympia 58-51 on the road.
Kam Rome was the leader for the Eagles with 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Deontae Space chipped in 13 points. Lorenz Lee had eight points while Colin Wilkerson had seven.
Parker was excited for the team to get a win.
“It was close to start, and we played good defense in the first half. Played really well on both ends in the third quarter. We let them back in it, but Kam came up big at the free throw line to seal it,” Parker said. “Anytime we can get a win, we are going to take it.”
Rantoul picks up second straight win
After returning home late on Friday night the Eagles got back on the road Saturday morning for another victory. This time Rantoul took down Maroa-Forsyth at Unity in the Unity shootout.
Rantoul earned a 47-42 win. Rome led again with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals. Space added 11 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Wilkerson chipped in eight points and four boards. Ethan Winston had six points and four rebounds. Lorenz Lee had three points and three rebounds to go with two steals. Kejuan Caradine and K. Martin had two points. Bryant Shaw rounded out the scoring with one point but had seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Parker said the Eagles didn’t play great, but it was big to pick up another win.
“We started out sluggish, didn’t have our best game but we played good defense to stay in it,” Parker said. “We got down late, but we stayed in it and finished on a 9-2 run. Earlier in the year we would of turned on each other, and now we are working together.”
