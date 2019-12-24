Eagles blown away by Centennial

CHAMPAIGN — The Rantoul Eagles boys basketball team fell big again, falling to 0-6 on the season.
The Eagles traveled to Champaign to take on the Centennial Chargers. The Chargers blitzed Rantoul 73-32.
Kvion Lott led the Chargers in scoring with 14 points. Centennial is now 5-4 on the season.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Kam Rome who had 11 points. Jaxson Freeman and Ethan Winston chipped in nine and seven points, respectively.
Ryan Parker, Eagles acting head coach, said that despite the score he saw improvements.
“I thought the rebounding was a lot better. We found a body and boxed out a lot better,” Parker said.
The Eagles also carried themselves better through defeat.
“I wanted to see a lot better court demeanor and positive attitude, and I saw that,” Parker said.
The Eagles have heard a familiar message to start the season.
“We keep pounding at the guys that we have to get better in all aspects of the game,” Parker said.
“We have showed some spurts of good play, but we haven’t put a full game together.”
The Eagles will now head to the Taylorville holiday tournament.
Rantoul is scheduled to play Sterling, Dunlap and Rochester in the three-day tournament. After the pool play round, the Eagles will face two more teams.
Parker is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s always a good tournament, five games in three days and always really good competition,” Parker said.
Rantoul has played in Taylorville for several years in a row, including last year when the Eagles started 0-2 and finished the tournament winning the final three games.
This season the Eagles have work to do to get their first win of the season.
“I want to win, but right now we just have to get better every day,” Parker said. “Then we can be competitive and give ourself a chance to win.”
Following the tournament Rantoul will head north on U.S. 45 to face the undefeated PBL Panthers Jan. 3.
The Eagles will then return home for just the second time this season, facing Bloomington Jan. 10.
Following a road game at Mattoon and a home game against La Salette Academy of Georgetown, the Eagles will begin conference play at home against Unity Jan. 21.
