Eagles blow past Westville

OAKWOOD — The Rantoul Eagles girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season in the final game of the Oakwood tournament.
RTHS started out against University High on Saturday Nov. 23, losing 52-39.
Tanaya Young led Eagles scorers with 14 points and pulled down three rebounds. Myejoi Williams chipped in 10 points and three boards.
RTHS fell in the second game that was played last Monday, losing a thriller to Blue Ridge 38-36.
Young led the Eagles again with 13 points, and Williams chipped in 10. Williams led the team in rebounding with seven boards.
The Eagles took on host Oakwood last Wednesday. losing to the Comets 60-29. Williams led with 10 points. Young had six points, and Jazmeon McClyde had four points and two boards.
RTHS earned its first win of the season over Westville, cruising past the Tigers 52-19.
Young paced RTHS with 20 points, and Williams had 12. Kianna Berlasky chipped in six points in the win.
The Eagles will host the Fisher Bunnies at 12:30 Saturday. The Eagles head north to Paxton Monday to take on the PBL Panthers.
