Eagle girls go winless on the week

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 69-61 over Rantoul on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Panthers (5-3) overcame a 31-27 halftime deficit by outscoring Rantoul 22-12 in the third quarter as Mackenzie Bruns scored 13 of her points during the quarter while Hannah Schwarz tallied five points and Brooke Walder added four points.
Baylee Cosgrove scored eight points in the fourth quarter, and Walder added seven points as PBL outscored Rantoul 20-18 during the quarter to extend its 49-43 lead.
Schwarz added a 3-pointer and a field goal while Bruns contributed a free throw. Along with Bruns, three other Panthers finished the game scoring in double figures as Schwarz, Cosgrove and Walder had 17, 16 and 12 points, respectively. Kirra Lantz and Makenna Ecker each added two points.
For Rantoul, Myejoi Williams scored a game-high 26 points. Tanaya Young had 13 points while Kianna Berlatsky had 10 points for the Eagles.
Loss to Judah Christian
Rantoul hosted Judah Christian last Thursday and fell 43-30.
Kirstin Sutherland led the Eagles in scoring with 11 points.
Williams had eight points and Berlatsky had five points.
Williams snatched six rebounds while Young lead the team in rebounding with seven.
Lincoln rolls
Lincoln rolled into town on Saturday and beat the Eagles 67-27. Berlatsky scored nine points to lead Rantoul.
Williams and Sutherland had eight and four points, respectively. Williams had eight rebounds to lead the Eagles in boards. Alicia Boatright, Aryana Dodd and Young each had four rebounds.
Rantoul will host Mahomet-Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday before welcoming Illini Prairie Conference opponent Unity at 7 p.m. Monday.
