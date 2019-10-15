Delaney does it again

MACKINAW – The Fisher Bunnies scored with 13 seconds to go for the second straight week, this time to become playoff eligible on Friday.
The hero was once again Will Delaney, who ran it in from 13 yards out to take down Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
The Chiefs started out the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run by Karson Eccles and a successful two-point conversion.
Fisher head coach Jake Palmer was impressed by the Cheifs up front.
“They were better on the O-line then I thought they were,” Palmer said.
The Bunnies responded with a one-yard Tyler Wilson touchdown run with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter and a successful two-point conversion on a Cale Horsch run.
The Chiefs responded with a one-yard touchdown run themselves and also got the two point conversion. To make the score 16-8.
The one-yard touchdowns wouldn’t stop there. Wilson would add another one with nine minutes to go in the first half. The Bunnies elected to go for the extra point and made it. The Chiefs went into halftime leading 16-15.
Dee-Mack extended its lead with a 4-yard run and a successful two-point conversion, taking a 25-15 lead. Fisher’s defense would hold on for the rest of the game, allowing Delaney to take over.
With 11:51 to go in the game Delaney ran for a touchdown in from 23 yards.With a successful two-point conversion the Bunnies trailed 24-22.
With the time ticking down for the second straight week, the Bunnies needed a score to take home a win. Delaney put the team on his back and ran it in from 13 yards out. Delaney found Horsch for the two-point conversion to set the final score at 30-24.
Palmer expects his senior quarter back to make those big plays.
“Will played great and he made guys miss,” Palmer said. It’s just a great player making a great play.”
Palmer said a lot of the succes on late drives goes to Tyler Wilson.
“Tyler does a great job keeping teams honest with the possibilty of running the ball in late drives,” Palmer said.
Now that the Bunnies are eligible for the playoffs Palmer says they need to focus on the task ahead to be a playoff lock.
“We have to focus to get to 1-0 each week, we need to continue to improve.”
The Bunnies head to Colfax to take on Ridgeview/Lexington on Friday night. A win would automatically qualify the Bunnies for the playoffs. Ridgeview is 2-5 on the season coming off a 43-0 loss at the hands of Fieldcrest.
Palmer says that the Mustangs are a different team from the past.
“They use to be run first team. Now they have a great quarterback and big recievers and run more spread offense.”
The HOIC has no shortage of good teams and coach Palmer is well aware.
“It is a lot of fun to coach when you have toss up games and you feel like you have to put together a good game plan to win,” Palmer said. “The players know they have to play good. It’s tough but I would’nt have it any other way.”
You can contact Ryan Birch at RBirch@Rantoulpress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP