Cornwell and Terhune advance to sectional

Rantoul Eagle wrestlers Kendrick Terhune and Colby Cornwell are moving on.
Moving on to the Illinois High School Association Class 1A Sectional at Stanford Olympia. The pair both finished third in their respective weight classes to earn a bid to the sectional.
Terhune earned his spot by one point, beating Oakwood’s Caleb Lashuay 13-12 in their 152-pound match for third place.
“It was the best I wrestled at the regional,” said Terhune. “I lost to him earlier in the year, and it was nice to get a victory over him. In the first match that I wrestled against him, I learned that I needed to be more aggressive and not take it easy. It feels great to be moving on to sectionals.”
Terhune posted a record of 3-1 during the regional, losing only to eventual second-place finisher St. Thomas More’s John Saxton by pin fall at the two-minute mark in the winner’s bracket semifinal match.
The Rantoul Eagle wrestler, now 29-10, then posted a major decision win, 18-9, over LeRoy’s Tyson Brent. After he was topped by Saxton, he then topped Bismarck-Henning’s Isaac Tabels by pin fall at 1:49 before topping Lashuay.
Like Terhune, Cornwell had to wrestle four matches and posted a 3-1 mark to earn his spot in the sectional.
Cornwell, however, did not earn a bye in the first round, and three of his matches were decided by pin fall. The lone match not decided by pin fall was the 8-4 decision in the third-place match win over Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin’s Nathanael Gnaden.
“I probably wrestled the best of the four in the final match, but my favorite match was the first one of the regional,” said Cornwell. “I was losing, but I never gave up and the determination allowed me to win.”
In the opening match, he topped Hoopston’s Hunter Cannon, pinning him at the 5:50 mark.
“At the beginning of the season, I wanted to help some of the younger athletes know that even if they lose their matches, they can learn from it, practice and become even better,” said Cornwell. “This coming weekend, I want to make a good effort, place and advance to the state finals at University of Illinois. I want to show with practice and determination, you can do great things.”
Cornwell, now 14-13 at 195 pounds, lost to Oakwood’s Josh Miller at 4:37 in the second round match. He rebounded in the consolation semifinal, beating Heyworth’s JJ Hopkins at 4:26 to set up the match with Gnaden.
Overall, the Eagles participated in seven weight classes. Robert Buford, a three sport athlete at Rantoul, finished fourth at 160 pounds.
Buford, who plays football in the fall and runs track in the spring, downed Westville’s August Balsamello in the consolation semifinal, pinning him at 2:45. He then lost to Oakwood’s Tate Johnson at 3:02 in the third place match. Both Johnson and Balsamello each have at least 28 wins each. Buford will be an alternate if for some reason one of the three qualifiers is unable to compete at sectional.
Colyn Sarver wrestled two matches at 170 pounds. After receiving a first round bye, he pinned Oakwood’s Jack Carey at 2:29. In the consolation semifinal, he was pinned by St. Joseph Ogden’s Trevon Carr at 5:12.
Brandon Lord reached the consolation quarterfinals at 285 pounds, before being downed by LeRoy’s August Osborne by pin fall at 2:49.
At 132 pounds, Caden Evans wrestled two matches, being eliminated by Judah Christian’s Jonathan Bailey by pin fall in the consolation quarterfinals. He was pinned at the 1:47 mark.
Micah Correll also wrestled two matches at 145 pounds. He was eliminated from the regional when he was pinned by Clinton’s Justin Akeman at 0:33.
“We plan on treating the sectional the same as we have treated every outing this year,” said Ryan Gream, Rantoul’s head coach. “We going to take it one match at a time. If we wrestle start to finish in and out of every position, good things will happen. We will try hard not to look too far ahead and focusing on each match as it comes. I could not be happier coming in as a first year coach, having a chance to work with these athletes and my assistant coach (Kam Goodell). It has been a great experience so far.”