ARMSTRONG — This past season was a struggle for the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans baseball team. The team finished with an overall record of 5-20.
One of the obstacles for A-P this season was playing without a full roster. The Trojans had only 11 players due to injuries.
“It’s a struggle when your numbers are low, but they came out and played hard every time,” head coach Darren Loschen said. “It was just a lot of fun.”
The team was made up of seven seniors that it will be looking to replace next season. The seniors are Zachary Birge, Nick Cannon, Austin Keen, Dalton Loschen, Dakota McCoy, Hunter Powell and Trey Wilken.
“There will be a lot to replace next season as there will be only four returning players, but there are several incoming freshmen coming in,” Loschen said. “I also believe there will be a few high schoolers that didn’t play this season that will come out next season.”
The 2019 season was also the last for Loschen as head coach, who has helmed the baseball program for 17 years.
Loschen said he wanted to have time to be able to watch his son, Dalton, play baseball at Quincy University.
“My youngest son [Dalton] is now headed to college, so, I wanted my springs free to be able to watch him play since I missed quite a few of my two other sons’ games in college,” Loschen said.
Some good news for A-P is that they will have their lead pitcher, Rylee Showalter, for a few more years. Showalter, a sophomore, led the Trojans with four wins and 70 strikeouts for the season.
For Loschen, one of the positives of 2019 was how his team played at the end of the season. The Trojans won two out of their last three games, defeating Oakland (4-2) and St. Thomas More (3-2) before losing their final game to Salt Fork (12-0).
“The two wins there were two of the better games we played all season,” Loschen said. “For them the end of the season was a lot of fun. I think it’s just that the kids started to realize that we can do this; we can beat people and just play the game.”
One of Loschen’s favorite aspects about coaching was the connections he made with players on the team and working with them continuously to improve year after year.
“The relationships that you develop as a coach will be missed for me,” Loschen said. “Watching them grow from where they started to where they got to. That’s just kind of the neat thing.”
