Chittick, Burk earn medals at state meet

CHARLESTON — Dalton Burk and Lucas Chittick ended their track careers for Fisher High School at the IHSA State meet in Charleston on Saturday, but made the most out of their final performances by competing as hard as they could.
Chittick finished the 1,600-meter prelims that were on Thursday at a time of 4:32.66 to place him at 12th, enough to qualify for the finals on Saturday. Chittick’s focus wasn’t the 1,600 meter, but instead it was the 3,200 meter.
Chittick raced in the 3,200-meter relay where he finished in fourth place with 9:41.91. The result breaks a school record.
“That being his third race in two days since he ran the mile on Thursday and then ran the two-mile on Saturday,” Fisher coach Michael Hallden said. “It’s pretty demanding to be able to do that, but he did a good job. Anytime a school can send athletes to state it’s always good for the program. The teammates were excited for them.”
The race was a tiring one for Chittick, but representing Fisher made the experience in what was a competitive race worth it.
“It was tiring, my legs hurt and I had lots of soreness,” Chittick said. “It was a pretty amazing feeling though. There was not a lot of time to think about anything other than keeping up with the people around you.”
Burk qualified for the finals in the 100-meter prelims after finishing in the top ten (eighth) at a time of 11.06 seconds. Burk finished fifth in the finals after dashing to the finish line with a time 11.04 seconds.
“He had a pretty solid start on the blocks,” Hallden said. “When you got the top nine guys going all at once, there’s not a lot of difference when it comes to the finish line.”
Burk said that he had a much better end to the 100-meter than when he started out for it. his performance in the race he liked his chances in the race.
“After the 10 to 50 meters I say I felt decent,” Burk said. “I felt had a really good finish in the last 30 meters. That’s when I felt really strong.”
For Burk, the last week has been bittersweet as he competed at state, since it’s his last time ever competing as a Fisher Bunnie.
“I’m leaving Fisher on a strong note,” Burk said. “At the same time it’s kind of sad that is the last time I’ll have on that uniform and that I’ll be racing for Fisher. Lucas and I are leaving the program on a good note.”
Chittick said that he will be going to the University of Illinois where he will major in education. Chittick will not be pursuing track, but that doesn’t mean he will give up running.
“I don’t plan on pursuing track in college, mainly because more fun to have less pressure on myself,” Chittick said. “I’m not done with running though. I’m going to try and run a marathon in the fall.”
