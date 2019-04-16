FISHER — Fisher’s Dalton Burk finished in first place in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the Mens Invite on Thursday at Fisher High School. Burk’s final time for the 100-meter was 10.96 seconds and 23.18 seconds in the 200-meter.
Wilson gets second in 100-meter dash
Tyler Wilson was not too far behind Burk in the 100-meter dash. Wilson finished in second, crossing the finish line at 11.52 seconds.
Purvis places second in both 300-meter
Drew Purvis grabbed second in the 300-meter hurdle, finishing in 48.90 seconds. In that same race, Jacob Mullins finished fourth by coming in at 52.83 seconds.
Purvis finishes second in triple jump
Purvis also finished second in the triple jump. He would finish with a final jump of 35 feet, 4 inches.
Nash takes third in long jump
In the long jump, Anthony Nash took third with a final jump of 16 feet, 4 inches.
Greiser gets fourth in 400-meter
Ryan Greiser took fourth in the 400-meter dash, finishing in 1:04.50.
Hurley gets fourth in 1600-meter
Luke Hurley finished fourth in the 1600-meter run, crossing the finish line at 5:26.36.
Fisher finishes third overall
Overall, the Bunnies would finish in third (out of four teams) after receiving 38 points. First place belonged to Iroquois West (90).
Tuscola Open Invitational
The next event for the Fisher boys track team will be the Tuscola Open Invitational at Tuscola High School. The invitational will be on Saturday and will start at 4 p.m.