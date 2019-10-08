FISHER – The Fisher Bunnies volleyball team dropped its only two games over the week to El Paso-Gridley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
In the game against EPG the Bunnies fell 7-25 and 16-25.
The Bunnies were led by Jordan Fitzgerald, who had three service points and one ace. Katie Landers had three digs while Ashley Smith had one block.
Dee-Mack defeated Fisher 17-25 and 16-25. The Bunnies were led by Makynzee Theis, who had three aces, two digs and seven service points.
Landers had three digs, one kill, two aces and seven service points. Kylee Bishop had two service points, two assists and five digs. Smith had two kills and two blocks. The Bunnies are 3-16 on the year. Fisher will face Ridgeview on Thursday.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or twitter @RyanBirchRP