HEYWORTH – The Fisher Bunnies boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker on Friday night. The Heyworth Hornets took down the Bunnies 83-79 in a Heart of Illinois conference game.
Tazden Eller of Heyworth put his team on his back and led his squad in scoring with 38 points.
The high-scoring affair started early and continued throughout the game. The Bunnies came out firing on all cylinders and led 20-18 after the first quarter. The second quarter was another high-scoring quarter for both teams, but this time Heyworth was able to take control. Fisher only had three players score in the second quarter, which helped give the Hornet a 40-37 advantage going into half.
The scoring did slow down slightly in an even third quarter that saw both squads score 15 points.
Trailing 55-52 the Bunnies were able to turn it on in the final eight minutes of regulation and tie the game at 73 as it headed into overtime. But the Bunnies’ lack of a balanced attack would catch up to them in the end, and they would only score six points in the extra period en route to the loss.
Carson Brozenec and Will Delaney have led the Bunnies all year long in scoring, and that was no different on Friday. The senior duo scored 26 and 19, respectively. Jake Cochran had 12 while Hunter Coon chipped in 10. The rest of the Bunnies’ scoring came from Landen Stalter, who had five, Will Jokisch with four and Cameron Costa with three.
Fisher will face off against the Hornets again, this time the Eureka Hornets on Friday night on the road.
