Bunnies streak ends against Tuscola

FISHER – The Fisher Bunnies girls basketball team took it’s seven-game win streak into a high-profile match up with one of the best teams in the area, the Tuscola Warriors, on Thursday.
The Bunnies battled for the entire game but came up short, falling 38-30 Thursday.
The game got off to a slow start in the first quarter. Both teams forced multiple turnovers.
Tuscola came out of the quarter with a 7-6 lead.
Fisher head coach Ken Ingold said he knew what Tuscola would bring to the table on the defensive end.
“When I went and scouted them over the holidays I knew they were relentless on defense,” Ingold said. “I knew they would be really physical and rebound well, even though they don’t have a ton of size.”
The second quarter didn’t see much more offense, but it was where the Warriors built their lead a little more. Tuscola held a 17-13 halftime advantage.
The Bunnies scrapped to a 21-20 second half lead, however, but it didn’t last. Tuscola finished the quarter on a 10-3 run and took back control of the game.
Going into the fourth quarter with a 30-24 advantage Tuscola kept the Bunnies from completing the comeback, outscoring Fisher 8-6 in the final eight minutes.
Despite the loss Ingold liked how his team competed.
“I thought we played well. I thought we had a handle on them when we played our match up zone,” Ingold said. “When we had to go to man to man, though, I knew we were in trouble. They were able to get some back cuts that led to easy lay ups.”
Ingold said he was not too worried about the streak ending.
“I told the girls that I thought we played hard. I thought we had a lot of turnovers, but against a team like this it is hard to not turn the ball over,” he said. “I was pleased with how we played, so I told them let’s start another streak. Tuscola is a 2A school so we will never have to see them again, and it has nothing to do with what we are trying to do in the conference or in the regional. This can do nothing but help us accomplish what we want to accomplish.”
Leading the Bunnies in scoring was Sidney Hood with nine points. Hood also had four assists. Ashley Smith had five points and 10 rebounds for Fisher while Kylee Bishop had six points and six boards.
The Bunnies will return to the hardwood Thursday at Heart of Illinois conference foe Flanagan-Cornell.
