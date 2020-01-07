ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac Trojans and Fisher girls basketball teams have both got off to slow starts in the 2019 portion of the season. It was never about a lack of effort for either team, and that showed when the two teams met for their first game of 2020.
The Bunnies trailed for most of the game but battled back to take down A-P 43-39 on Thursday to win their fifth straight game.
The game got off to a physical start and was led by the Trojans through the first quarter. Armstrong-Potomac took a 13-11 lead going into the second quarter.
Trojans head coach Nick Hipsher said he thought his team was prepared after not playing since before Christmas.
“I thought we had a few good days of practice and the girls were ready,” Hipsher said.
Fisher head coach Ken Ingold said he thought both teams came out slow.
“You could tell we weren’t in a Christmas tournament, both teams had a two week layoff so both teams were rusty,” Ingold said.
The Trojans were pressuring the ball and at times would full court press. Hipsher said that is something the Trojans have talked about over the break.
“It’s something we have been working on. With our lack of size we want to speed the game up and force turnovers,” Hipsher said.
The pace slowed down a little in the second quarter, and the Bunnies were able to push into the lead for a short time. Fisher led 17-15 with 1:57 to go until half before the Trojans closed out the frame with a 7-1 run, giving A-P the lead 22-18 at the break.
The third quarter was primarily a period of mini runs. While leading 24-20 the Trojans went on a 6-2 run, giving them an 30-22 lead with 3:42 to go in the third quarter. It was there the Bunnies had their mini run, closing out the quarter on a 6-0 run cutting the Trojan lead to 30-28.
A-P scored with four seconds left in the quarter, which gave the Trojans a 32-28 lead to start the final eight minutes.
Ingold said he liked how the Trojans young players competed.
“It was a struggle, their young girls played very well and I was impressed,” Ingold said.
Fisher would continue to push toward the lead to start the fourth. The Bunnies finally got the Trojans to crack, tying the game at 34-34 on a layup with 5:44 to go in the fourth.
Fisher took the lead for good on two Leah McCoy free throws with 4:14 to go in the game.
The teams traded baskets down the stretch with the Bunnies coming out on top.
Despite the loss Hipsher thought his team played well for the most of the game.
“We are doing a lot of good things, we are just making some mistakes at the wrong times,” Hipsher said. “There are habits we have to break if we want to win games.”
Freshman Kallie Evans led Fisher scorers with 14 point. Sidney Hood chipped in 10 points for the Bunnies.
Ingold says that Evans has been a key to the Bunnies recent success.
“Kallie Evans is getting a lot more comfortable and being more assertive, and scoring a little more.” Ingold said.
Carlyn Crozier led the Trojans in scoring with 11 points. Ali Morgan had nine points for A-P.
Armstrong-Potomac will head to Chrisman on Thursday.
Fisher headed to St. Thomas More on Saturday winning 45-35 to capture their 6th straight win.
Ingold said that there have multiple factors in that have helped the Bunnies to six straight.
“We are getting more production from the post, I have four girls that I can rotate,” Ingold said. “Defensively we have been solid lately and the offensive is getting a lot better.”
The Bunnies now turn their attention to this weeks matchups with Tuscola and Watseka.
Fisher will host Tuscola on Thursday at 7 PM.
Ingold knows that TUscola will bring a tough group.
“I saw Tuscola, they are relentless in their pressure defense. They have a really good point guard and physical post players,” Ingold said.
The Bunnies will head to Watseks on Saturday for an 11 AM tip.
Ingold expects antoher battle in the game against the Warriors.
“I don’t know a lot about Watseka yet, I know they have always been solid in the past and they have a good record again this year. I expect them to be a tough matchup for us”
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP.