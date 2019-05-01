Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.