FISHER — The Fisher Bunnies high school softball team wasn’t able to retain its momentum against the Fieldcrest Knights Thursday.
The Bunnies struck first in the first inning. Sidney Hood singled, stole second and advanced to third after a passed ball. Hood scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Sydney Eichelberger for a 1-0 lead.
The Bunnies waste a scoring opportunity in the second. Lauren Sommer singled, and both Shelbee Owens and Leah McCoy reached on infield errors to load the bases. But both Ashlyn Carpenter and Katie Landers struck out, and Kylee Bishop popped up to the pitcher.
“I told the girls in the second inning when we were ahead by a run and had the bases loaded nobody out, to make contact,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said “We just didn’t do that. We didn’t punch the ball. We didn’t put the ball in play, and it cost us.”
Eichelberger kept the Knights scoreless in the first three innings, striking out three and allowing only one base runner by a walk.
The Knights’ offense responded in the fourth inning. Addison Goodrich hit a home run to tie the game 1-1.
Alaina Tjaden followed with a double. Eichelberger struck out the next two batters and was one out away from escaping the inning. Tjaden advanced to third after a passed ball. Ella Goodrich walked. Tjaden scored what amounted to the winning run after the Fisher catcher Leah McCoy made a throw to second base in an attempt to pick off Goodrick, but was unsuccessful. The Knights led 2-1.
Both teams had just two hits.
Ingold said he liked what he saw from his pitching that limited a normally explosive Fieldcrest team.
“Fieldcrest is a really good hitting team,” Ingold said. “They battle out at every bat. They foul off a lot of pitchers’ pitches. I am very pleased for the most part with our defense for the whole game. Eichelberger pitched really well.”
Ingold said that his team needs to work on being patient in the batter’s box and not chasing balls out of the strike zone.
“We are watching a lot of good pitches that are in the strike zone, and we are swinging at pitches that are up and out of the strike zone,” Ingold said. “We just got to keep working and get better.”
Fisher defeats Cerro Gordo 19-2 in four innings
Last Tuesday, the Bunnies dominated the Cerro Gordo Broncos 19-2.
The Bunnies and Broncos were tied 2-2 after the first inning.
Fisher would score the next 17 runs.
The Bunnies scored six runs in the second and 11 runs in the third inning. The game ended after the fourth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Bishop, May, Owens and Hood all had two hits along with two RBI apiece.
Hood led the Bunnies on the mound — giving up two hits, two earned runs and struck out three.
“We put the ball in play,” Ingold said. “It was good to hit the ball and to have a game like that.”
Next up for the Bunnies will be a home game against St. Joe-Ogden at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
