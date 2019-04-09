FISHER — The Fisher softball team couldn’t have asked for a better week in terms of performances.
The Bunnies pulled out a close 6-5 win against Maroa-Forsyth on Saturday.
The Trojans took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but that lead did not last long.
In the bottom of the inning, the Bunnies responded in a big way with their bats.
Both Sydney Hood and Taylor May hit solo home runs to give the Bunnies a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the second, the Bunnies would add another run. Kylee Bishop hit an RBI double, scoring Leah McCoy, extending the lead to 3-1.
In the top of the third, the Trojans had runners on second and third.
Zoey Clark hit a two-run single to bring in the two runners and tie the game, 3-3.
The next batter, Jade Falk, hit a double to score Clark to give her team the lead. Falk would score on a double by teammate Payton Roberts.
Suddenly the Trojans were up 5-3, but the Bunnies would respond later in that same inning.
In the bottom of the third, the Bunnies had runners on first and second after back-to-back singles. The runners were able to advance after a wild pitch, setting up an opportunity to tie the game.
Shelbee Owens did just that for Fisher, hitting a two-run single.
“We bounced back with some runs right away in the bottom of the inning,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “That was a really good answer from the team.”
The Bunnies then went into the bottom of the fourth and were still able to keep up their momentum on offense.
Eichelberger was on second waiting to be driven home. Bishop did just that, hitting a double that would score her and giving Fisher a 6-5 lead.
That would be enough to win the game.
Eichelberger was brought in to pitch in the sixth inning, replacing Hood.
Eichelberger kept the Trojans scoreless, allowing no runs and striking out two for the last two innings.
“She throws strikes and will not have a lot of strikeouts,” Ingold said.
“She gets people out by making them hit the ball into the ground. If we are fielding it well, we are usually in pretty good shape.”
Bunnies dominate Titans 12-1 in home game
On Friday the Bunnies went up against the El-Paso Gridley Titans, and it was a different kind of game.
In the bottom of the first, the bases were loaded for Owens. Owens hit a two-run single to give Fisher a 2-0 lead. McCoy and Parks added two runs, both getting an RBI single. The Bunnies led 4-0 after the first.
McCoy went 2-3 against the Titans, which included a three-run homerun in the second to give the Bunnies an 8-0 lead.
“That was her first career home run,” Ingold said. “She was pretty excited about that. That really got us going.”
Fisher would end up adding another four runs to put their run count at 12, ending the game at five innings with a score of 12-1.
“It was a good team win,” Ingold said. “For the most part I thought we played really good defense. “It was nice to win by the 10-run rule.”
Eichelberger was the starting pitcher for the Bunnies and threw for four innings in which she struck out five, allowing no runs. Eichelberger was taken out due to back soreness
"Eichelberger pitched four good innings,” Ingold said. “She’s pitched for us for four good years and has been winning a lot of ball games. She just works really hard at it.”
Upcoming game for the Bunnies
Next up for the Bunnies will be an away conference game today (Wednesday)
Tri-Valley. First pitch will be at 4:30 p.m.
