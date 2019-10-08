Bunnies soccer drops match as they gear up for post season

Ethan Kasper and Will Shook each produced a first-half goal for the visiting Bunnies (13-4-2), but their non-league foe potted four goals in the second half. Alex Minion assisted on the first two Fisher/GCMS tallies, and Kasper added a second goal later on.
STATS
Cornerstone Academy 4, Fisher/GCMS 3
Fisher/GCMS 2 1 —3
Cornerstone Academy 0 4 —4
First half: Fisher/GCMS — Kasper (Minion), Shook (Minion)
Second half: Fisher/GCMS — Kasper (ua)
The Bunnies will now Roanoke Benson on Wednesday as the last regular season game beofre the regional. The Bunnies face Unity in the first round. Fisher is the two seed in the Unity regional. The top seed is Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin. Behind the Bunnies are Unity, Oakwood and Georgetown Ridge Farm respectively.
The Bunnies have had a plethra of help getting the ball in the net this season.
Season goal counter
Ethan Kasper 20
Seth Barnes 12
Alex Minion 6
Will Shook 5
Seth Kollross 3
Brodie Doman 3
Andrew Ferguson 3
Ryan Grieser 2
Zach Barnes 2
Nolan Pollard 1
Parker Rollins 1
Ainsley Lindsey 1
Chase Minion 1
Season assist counter
Alex Minion 21
Ethan Kasper 5
Seth Kollross 5
Will Shook 4
Brodie Doman 4
Chase Minion 2
Seth Barnes 2
Parker Rollins 1
Andrew Ferguson 1
