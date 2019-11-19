FISHER – Will Delaney is fresh off leading the Bunnies football team to an 8-3 record and a second-round playoff berth. But Delaney doesn’t have much time to relax as he will be tasked with leading Fisher’s basketball team as the Bunnies point guard.
The Bunnies are coming off of a 12-19 2018-2019 campaign. Delaney and Carson Brozenec are the only two returning starters from last year’s team, but they were the two leading scorers for the Bunnies. Fisher head coach Cody Diskin is excited about what that duo can provide to his team.
“Will Delaney was our point guard last year, and he will return and run our offense and the point again this season,” Diskin said. “Carson is also returning, and it is nice to have them back to run the offense with us losing three other starters.”
Fisher graduated Dalton Burk, Andrew Zook and Tyler Martin.
The Bunnies will off the season in the Gibson City-Melvin=Sibley Thanksgiving tournament that starts Monday, Nov. 25.
The Bunnies will open with Heart of Illinois conference foe Eureka and then face Prairie Central. Diskin likes the thought of getting a big sample size of games to kick off the season.
“The games against Eureka and Prairie Central will be really good for us to gauge where we are,” Diskin said.
The Bunnies will be competing in one of the toughest 1A-2A conferences in the state.
Diskin thinks the competition will help the Bunnies down the road.
“It’s nice being in a big conference with half 1A and half 2A schools,” Diskin said. “The competition keeps us prepared for the postseason,”
As far as expectations go for the season, the team likes to focus on the task ahead.
“We really just go game by game. We do have goals that we will discuss but we really want to see that first game and we if what we are running is working,” Diskin said.
The Bunnies’ first home game will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, against the Leroy Panthers.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@Rantoulpress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP.