FISHER — The Fisher Bunnies girls basketball team started the year in their own tournament that was co-hosted with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
The Bunnies dropped the first two games against St. Joseph-Ogden and Villa Grove/Heritage before defeating Iroquois West.
In the game against SJO, Fisher fell 39-22.
Sidney Hood led the Bunnies with nine points, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Brianna Keeton had 10 rebounds and three steals. Kylee Bishop had eight points and three steals.
In the game against VG/H, The Bunnies lost 66-36.
Fisher was again led in scoring by Sydney Hood, who had 19 points and two steals. Keeton had seven rebounds. Kallie Evans had five points, two assists and two steals. Bishop scored nine points.
The Bunnies got their first win of the season 43-25 over Iroquois West on Thursday.
Bishop led Fisher in scoring with 16 points and chipped in five steals. Hood had 11 points, eight steals and three assists. Keeton had 13 rebounds.
Due to an early Press deadline, this story was published before the end of the tournament. The Bunnies played Unity in the 5th/6th place game on Friday.
The Bunnies will have the week off during the holiday week but will return to the hardwood Dec. 2. at Lexington. Fisher will then head to El Paso Gridley on Dec. 5 and Rantoul on Dec. 7.