Bunnies pick up first win of the season

GIBSON CITY — The Fisher Bunnies boys basketball team offensive attack was solid all week in Gibson City, The Bunnies defense struggled in pool play causing Fisher to drop to 0-3. The Bunnies picked up the first win of the season in 7th place game defeating the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans 80-61.
The Bunnies fell to Eureka on Monday 74-61 in the first game off the season.
Carson Brozenec led the Bunnies in scoring against the Hornets with 20 points.
Will Delaney chipped in 14 points to help pace the Bunnies scoring attack.
Fisher fell to Prairie Central 58-43 on Wednesday in their second tournament game.
Tri-Point got the best of Fisher on Friday in the final pool play game, winning 84-72. Brozenec kept the Bunnies in the game with 32 points. Delaney and Landon Stalter both chipped in 12 points.
Fisher head coach Cody Diskin said he learned his team needs to focus more on defense during the first three games.
“We started out with three very good teams. We scored a lot of points, but we have to get better on defense,” Diskin said. “Our pool swept the other pool in the final games so we really started off with a tough schedule.”
Brozenac again paced the Bunnies against Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday with another big game of 35 points. Delaney again helped the Bunnies attack with 16 points, which helped get the Bunnies their highest scoring total of the year and their first win of the season.
Diskin loved how his team came out in the final game.
“We put up 80 points, and everyone really stepped up,” Diskin said. “We played pretty well on defense, but we still gave up 60 points, so that is something we need to work on.”
The Bunnies will now focus their attention on the conference season. Fisher will head to El Paso-Gridley to kick off the Heart of Illinois Conference slate on Friday. The Bunnies will use the six days off to get practice in.
“We only got one practice in during the tournament but without a game on Tuesday we can get four practices in before the game on Friday,” Diskin said.
The game with EPG will not be an easy one.
“They probably have the best player in the conference with Jack Webber,” Diskin said. “We need to keep the ball out of his hands in the post and force them to hit the deep shots.”
