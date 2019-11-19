FISHER — Most teams coming off a sub-.500 season don’t have high expectations for the upcoming season. The Fisher Bunnies girls basketball team is not one of them.
Bunnies head coach Ken Ingold said one of the first things his girls talked about at their team meeting was winning a regional.
“We have talked about expectations with this group. Our record was bad last year, and at the end of the year we started to get better,” Ingold said.
“We have talked about being one of the better 1A teams in the area. And the girls have talked about wanting to win a regional. I think that is a realistic goal for us this season.”
As for who is going to lead that team towards its goals, Ingold doesn’t have to look very far.
“We return a second-team all-conference guard in Sydney Hood, who happens to be my granddaughter,” Ingold said. “She is 140 points from 1,000 points for her career and I anticipate her being able to lead this team.”
Kylee Bishop also returns this season and will bolster the Bunnies’ guard play.
“Kylee will run our point for us. She is a really good athlete and is the spark plug we need to run our offense,” Ingold said.
Fisher also has size down low that will cause problems for most opponents.
“We have three girls that our 5-10 or taller, and they are all seniors,” Ingold said.
Those seniors are Briana Keeton, Ashlyn Carpenter and Ashley Smith.
The Bunnies had zero seniors on the roster last season when the squad went 5-25 but will enter the season with seven on this year’s team.
Although this crop of Bunnies will be led by upper classmen, Ingold expects some young blood to help out.
“Kallie Evans is a freshman who will dress, and I see her getting some playing time with the varsity squad during the season.” Ingold said.
The Bunnies will kick off the season with the Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip off classic that is hosted by Fisher and GCMS and started on Monday. They will continue the tournament on Wednesday and Friday against Iroquois West and GCMS, respectively.
Ingold is excited for the Bunnies’ season to get underway.
“I like the tournament because we play four games, and they will be a really tough test for us,” Ingold said. “After the tournament we get a week off during Thanksgiving week, where we can get a lot of practice and fix what we need to fix,”
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on Twitter at @RyanBirchRP.