Bunnies go 0-3 during tough week

FISHER – The Fisher Bunnies boys basketball team went 0-3 on the week, falling to LeRoy, Blue Ridge and Tuscola.
The Bunnies hosted the LeRoy Panthers last Tuesday, falling 67-51.
The game was a tale of two halves for Fisher. The Bunnies led 26-23 at the break. The Panthers outscored the Bunnies 24-7 in the second half, taking a 47-31 lead into the final eight minutes.
Lagan Peterson led LeRoy with 30 points, 21 of which came in the second half. Fisher was led by Carson Brozenec with 20 points and Will Delaney with 14. Hunter Coon chipped in six points for the Bunnies.
On Friday night Fisher fell 58-52 in Farmer City against Blue Ridge. The Bunnies’ first half didn’t go as well as against LeRoy.
Fisher trailed 28-20 at half against the Knights. The second half went better for the Bunnies, outscoring Blue Ridge 32-30 in the final 16 minutes but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 58-52.
Brozenec and Delaney led Fisher in scoring again with 17 and 16 points, respectively
Cameron Costa scored nine while Jake Cochran chipped in six poi
Fisher hosted Tuscola in a Saturday matinee. The Warriors and sophomore phenom Jalen Quinn defeated the Bunnies 73-56.
Quinn, who has interest from multiple division 1 schools, had 19 points. Cole Cunningham also had 19 points for the Warriors.
Brozenec and Delaney led in scoring once again, but this time Delaney was the high scorer. Delaney had 24 while Brozenec chipped in 15.
The Bunnies trailed 21-8 after the first quarter. The Warriors continued to turn it on in the second quarter, leading 33-15 at the half. For the second straight game Fisher had a much better second half but could not respond from the slow start. The Bunnies outscored Tuscola 41-40 in the second half.
Fisher will now focus on Heart of Illinois Conference opponent Tremont on Friday night. The Bunnies will host the Turks at 7 p.m.
