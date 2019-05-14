FISHER — The Fisher Bunnies softball team got revenge against the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Chiefs with a 3-1 victory on Saturday.
Sydney Eichelberger (18-10) led Fisher on the mound. Eichelberger pitched all seven innings, allowing one run, four hits, fanning nine and walking no one.
The Bunnies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Sidney Hood walked and stole second and scored on Eichelberger’s double.
Eichelberger worked out of a jam in the second inning after Emilee Baker tripled, by striking out the next two batters and inducing a groundout.
Eichelberger had a hand in the scoring again in the third frame when she knocked a one-out single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on Taylor’s base hit and scored on Lauren Sommer’s groundout to shortstop. Fisher held a 2-0 lead.
The Chiefs scored a run in the fourth inning. Baker, who was hit by a pitch, advanced to second after a sac bunt by Kyla Simmons. Shelby Debolt scored Baker with a single to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Bunnies tacked on another run in the fourth inning with an RBI single made by Ashlynn Carpenter to make the score 3-1.
“The girls were excited to play Dee-Mack because back in April they whacked us pretty good, 10 to 0,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “It was nice to come out with a better performance against them.”
Eichelberger got better on the mound as the game progressed. She allowed only one hit and one baserunner to reach second after the fourth inning.
She averaged one strikeout an inning She is 12-5 and has a 1.71 ERA.
“They only had four hits,” Ingold said. “Sydney Eichelberger pitched a great game.”
Ingold said his team still needs to work on its offense, not leaving runners that are in scoring position.
“We left nine runners on the base today,” Ingold said. “We should have scored a few more runs than three. I was still pleased with the way we moved the ball and did get some hits with runners on base.”
The Bunnies bounced back with its 3-1 win Saturday after a heartbreaking loss to the Tremont Turks last Wednesday when they lost 4-3 in 13 innings.
Shelbee Owens went 2 for 4 with a double that scored two runs.
Eichelberger pitched 11 innings, allowing three runs, six walks and struck out five.
“I thought we played really well and battled,” Ingold said. “Tremont ended up being our conference champion. They are a really solid team.”
The Bunnies will start regional play Tuesday as a No. 2 seed at Dwight Township Highschool. The Bunnies will play the St. Anne Cardinals
If the Bunnies win on Tuesday, they will advance to the championship that will be played 11 a.m. Saturday at DTHS.
Contact Ben Theobald at btheobald@rantoulpress.com