Bunnies fall to Tremont

TREMONT — The Fisher Bunnies knew they were in for a battle going into their game with the Tremont Turks.
A battle is exactly what they got. Fisher found itself tied with less than a minute to go. The Turks were able to put the game away with 34 seconds to go on a 34-yard touchdown run, beating the Bunnies 14-7.
Fisher head coach Jake Palmer said the Bunnies were in the right defense to make a play. They just couldn’t get a stop.
“We had a couple missed tackles, and their kid just made a great play,” Palmer said.
The game was scoreless going into halftime.
Tremont got on the board with just one second to go in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.
Bunnies running back Tyler Wilson found the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive. Andrew Ferguson’s extra-point kick tied the game at 7.
Wilson was held to 96 yards on 23 carries. Palmer said Tremont’s size helped them slow Wilson down.
“They are one of the bigger teams we face,” Palmer said.” We were outweighed, and we just had to battle all game, and they were able to get the win.”
Palmer knew going into the game that his defense was up against a team that was much bigger than them up front.
“We really challenged the young guys, and they really executed the game plan,” Palmer said. “We felt really good about that.”
Despite the loss, Palmer said he feels good about where his team stands after two games.
“We just can’t get relaxed, we knew it would be a battle and that’s what it was,” Palmer said. “Even with the loss I felt better at 10 o’clock Friday night than I did at 7 o’clock Friday night.”
The Bunnies will host the Tri-Valley Vikings Friday. The Vikings are 0-2.
Their two losses have been shutouts. The Vikings fell to Decatur St. Teresa 41-0 and Fieldcrest 25-0.
Palmer knows previous scores mean nothing to what could happen in Fisher Friday night.
“Their first two scores are no indication of who they are,” Palmer said. “They played two of the top five teams in the state in class 2A.”
Fisher defeated the Vikings 21-14 on the road last year.
Palmer expects the game to be close again this year.
“On offense they are always a run-heavy team who is extremely well coached,” Palmer said. “We are going to have to battle and get a win that we really need; we can’t fall to 1-2.”
