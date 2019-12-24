Bunnies fall short on the road against STM

CHAMPAIGN — In real life a Bunnie wouldn’t have much success in a fight with a saber — unless quickness won out. That, unfortunately, proved to be true last Tuesday when the Fisher boys basketball team took on the St. Thomas More Sabers.
STM roll to an 81-58 win.
The Bunnies hung with the Sabers for most of the first half. The game was high scoring through the first eight minutes with the Sabers leading 27-17 after one quarter.
The Bunnies cut the lead to three in the second quarter, but a late push by the Sabers gave STM a 48-34 halftime advantage.
Fisher head coach Cody Diskin said his team saw its shots fall but could not string together enough stops.
“We have been struggling on defense and rebounding,” Diskin said. “It has been a tough start to the season, but we have to keep to grinding,” Diskin said.
Will Delaney and Carson Brozenec have led the Bunnies in scoring all season, and that was no different against STM.
Delaney had 20 points, including 5-7 from the free throw line.
Brozenec chipped in 11 while going 4-6 from the charity stripe.
Diskin knows that for the Bunnies to be successful they need someone else to chip in regularly.
“We haven’t figured out who the other guy is to step up yet,” Diskin said. “We had some injuries early, so hopefully we can get more depth now that we are getting healthier,”
Will Jokisch and Landen Stalter scored seven and five points, respectively, for the Bunnies on Tuesday.
Patrick Quarnstrom and Rantoul native Dawson Magrini paced the Sabers scoring attack — each hooping 18 points.
Fisher will now head to the BSN classic in Bismarck Dec. 26-28. The Bunnies are scheduled to play Milford, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, and North Vermillion before playing a fourth game against a team from the other pool on Saturday.
Diskin said the tournament is a time for his team to see new teams and work on its weaknesses.
“It’s kind of nice to get over there and re-group and work on our defense and fundamentals,” Diskin said.
Fisher does have a goal for what they can accomplish in Bismarck.
“Putting four quarters together is our big thing; increase the effort and put a full game together,” Diskin said.
Fisher will return to Heart of Illinois Conference play in the new year with games against GCMS at home Jan. 7 and on the road at Ridgeview Jan. 10.
Diskin said playing in the HOIC means there is never a night off.
“You look at the scores every night, and every game is close. There are a lot of good teams, and we just hope to get on that same level here soon,” Diskin said.
