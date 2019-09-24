FISHER — The Fisher Bunnies volleyball team has now dropped six games in a row after going 0-3 for the second straight week.
The Bunnies fell last Monday to Judah Christian 18-25 and 6-25.
Fisher then hosted Flanagan Cornell on Tuesday and lost 13-25 and 11-25.
The Bunnies were led by Kylee Bishop, who had 10 digs, five kills, two service points, one ace and one assist.
Ashley Smith chipped in two kills, while Lauren Jackson had three digs.
Fisher went on the road on Thursday to play the Tri-Valley Vikings and was defeated 9-25 and 7-25.
Leah McCoy had three digs. Zoey Thompson had two service points. Jayden Fitzgerald had one assist, and Katie Landers had one kill.
The Bunnies will head to Eureka on Thursday to take on the Hornets.
