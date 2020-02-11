FLANAGAN — The Fisher Bunnies continued their string of close losses last Tuesday when they fell to host Flanagan-Cornell 72-67.
The Bunnies fell behind early, trailing 24-12 after the first quarter.
Tyler Harms and Braden Wallace paced the Falcons offense through the first eight minutes, combining for 17 points.
Fisher has a dynamic duo of its own, and that is what brought the Bunnies back into the game.
Will Delaney and Carson Brozenec outdid the Harms and Wallace first quarter with 21 combined second-quarter points.
Delaney and Brozenec combined for all of the Bunnies’ points in that quarter, which was enough to get Fisher within a 36-33 deficit at half time.
The Falcons were able to spread the wealth around in the second half. Four players ended up in double figures for the game.
Fisher kept pace, however, thanks to Will Jokisch and Jake Cochran, who, combined, scored nine of the Bunnies’ 17 third-quarter points.
Fisher trailed 56-50 going into the fourth quarter.
The final period was a free throw show. The teams combined to shoot 20 shots from the charity stripe.
Harms benefitted the most from the tightly called quarter as he went 7-10 from the line in the final eight minutes.
Brozenec went 4-6 from the line in the final quarter in his attempt to complete the Bunnies’ comeback, which ultimately fell short.
Brozenec led Fisher with 21 points, while Delaney had 20. Cochran finished with 10 and Jokisch pitched in seven. Hunter Coon had four, and Cameron Costa and Landon Stalter rounded out the scoring with three and two points, respectively.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP