BUNNIES AND HORNED FROGS MAKE FOR ONE HAPPY FAMILY

Bunnies and frogs may not have a lot of things in common, unless you’re from the Patterson family tree.
Gary Patterson is widely known across the country as one of the best college football coaches in the country. But to Fisher resident Brenda Keith he is not only a great football coach, he is a great family member.
Earlier this month 30 family members of Patterson made the trip to West Lafayette, Ind., to see his Texas Christian University Horned Frogs take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Most of those family members are from right here in central Illinois — living in Fisher.
Brenda’s mom, Mary Keith-Stocks and her aunt Roberta Ingold are responsible for bringing the family to this part of the country.
Keith-Stocks and Ingold, who are two of eight Patterson siblings, came to Fisher by way of Rozell, Kan., to help family members raise children in the 1950’s. They then met their husbands and raised families of their own in Fisher.
With Patterson being busy year round with either in-season coaching or recruiting, having time for the family to get together is rare.
When the family saw that the Horned Frogs were playing a little more than 75 miles away, they knew they couldn’t miss out on the chance.
“A (TCU) game in the Midwest is very rare, and so when the schedule came out, we started planning immediately,” Keith said.
The family knows how rare it is to have someone they are close with be so well liked around the country.
“Nationwide our whole family is very proud of Gary,” Keith said. “He said while we visited with him that he was very humbled about how many people wanted to come and support.”
Patterson knows that seeing family in season is rare, especially that many family members.
““It was awesome. I appreciate all the different Patterson families being there,” Patterson said. “It was great to see everyone.”
The game went well for the Horned Frogs and the family. TCU won 34-13.
“All of us are die-hard Frog fans,” Keith said. “I don’t know anyone in the family that doesn’t bleed purple.”
The family had never brought that many people to a game before. Being a little more than a 90-minute drive was an incentive.
“We have not had a turnout like that before,” Keith said. “Last year we had about a half of a dozen people in Lawrence, Kan., for the KU game,” Brenda said.
After the game against Purdue the Horned Frogs found themselves in the Top 25 for the first time this season.
In Patterson’s 19 seasons as head coach at TCU, he has a record of 169-63, with six conference championships and an 11-6 record in bowl games.
In 2010 Patterson’s team — led by now Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton — finished the season 13-0 and winning the Rose Bowl.
