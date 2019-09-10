CHAMPAIGN – For the second straight year the Fisher/GCMS soccer team won the Uni-High tournament. The Bunnies defeated Blue Ride 6-3 in game one. Fisher/GCMS tied Uni-High 1-1 in game two and defeated Normal Calvary 2-0.
Fisher started out the first half against Blue Ridge 3-2 before outscoring the Knights 3-0 in the second half. Ethan Kasper led the Bunnies with a hat trick. Will Shook, Seth Kollross and Seth Barnes also chipped in a goal for the Bunnies. Parker Rollins was in goal in game one for the Bunnies, giving up three goals and had seven saves.
Against Uni High, the Bunnies got on the board first with a Kasper goal 15 minutes in.
Fisher only mustered three shots on goal for the contest. Uni-High tied the game at the 54 minute mark.
Rollins had seven saves before Kasper came in, giving up a goal and had four saves.
In game three the Bunnies got on the board just three minutes in when Kasper scored again.
Kasper was not done, scoring his sixth goal of the day 40 minutes in.
The Bunnies took home the tournament title, finishing 2-0-1.
Earlier in the week the Bunnies had two matches. They took on Oakwood first, defeating the Comets 1-0. Zach Barnes scored the lone goal for the Bunnies. Kasper was in goal for the Bunnies, stopping the two shots on goal.
The Bunnies dropped their first game of the year earlier in the week against Judah Christian. The Tribe scored two first-half goals before Kasper brought the Bunnies back in with in a goal.
Judah Christian scored a goal to put the game away late. Kasper had four saves giving up two goals while Rollins gave up one, saving six shots.
The Bunnies will be on the road against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday . Fisher/GCMS is 6-1-1 on the year.
You can contact Ryan Birch at rbirch@rantoulpress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP