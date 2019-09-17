BUNNIE SOCCER GOES 3-0 FOR THE WEEK

FISHER – The Fisher/GCMS soccer team went 3-0 for the week, defeating Georgetown Ridge Farm, St. Joseph Ogden and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
The Bunnies improved to 9-1-1 for the season.
Last Monday, the Bunnies took down the Buffaloes of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4-0.
Scoring for the Bunnies were Ethan Kasper with two goals and Seth Kollross and Will Shook with one goal apiece.
In net for the Bunnies was Parker Rollins and Nolan Pollard, each of whom had a save.
Fisher/GCMS defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 on Tuesday.
Kasper scored both goals for the Bunnies while Rollins had the shutout in the net with three saves.
The Bunnies took down the ALAH Knights 3-0 on Thursday.
Seth Barnes, Alex Minion and Pollard for Fisher/GCMS.
Rollins had five sets in net for the shutout.
The Bunnies’ next match is against Iroquois West on Monday.
