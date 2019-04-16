POTOMAC — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team’s game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm will be one the team will want to forget.
The Trojans were shutout 15-0 in five innings by the Buffaloes last Wednesday. The game ended after the fifth because of the 10 run rule.
A-P starting pitcher Denley Heller struggled in the first inning. The Buffaloes scored two runs with three straight singles.
Another two runs scored after two straight errors committed by the Trojans’ infield.
“My freshman pitcher started the game, and a couple of errors got into her head,” A-P coach Gary Duden said. “She just didn’t hit her location that she needed in order to put away the hitters. Georgetown-Ridge Farm has a lot of players that hit well and put the ball in play.”
Grace Reynolds would come in to replace Heller pitching, but didn’t have much luck either.
In the top of the second inning, G-RF had runners on first and second after back-to-back singles. Lacey Steinbaugh drove both runners in by with a line drive to center field. The next batter, Gentry Howard, hit a single. After a pair of steals by Steinbaugh and Howard, both runners scored on a line-drive single by Gracie Liles. The lead for the Buffaloes was 8-0 after the second inning.
In the fourth inning the Buffaloes would put up two more runs to push its lead to 10.
Going into the fifth inning Sophia Ashby hit a leadoff single for the Buffaloes. Ashby would eventually advance to third and be driven in by a single by Emma Winslow. Two more runs would score after another single and a fielding error to give the Buffaloes a 13-0 lead.
Still in the fifth inning with one out, the bases were loaded for the Buffaloes after a walk and a batter was hit by a pitch. Trinity Collins, was hit by a pitch, scoring the runner at third for run number 14.
The game ended on Sophia Ashby’s sacrifice fly to center that scored Howard.
“We got to tighten the defense,” Duden said.
The offense for the Trojans struggled as well. Bailee Whittaker pitched all five innings for the Buffaloes. Whittaker limited the Tro jans to just four hits.
Duden said his team needs to work on its hitting.
“Right now we are just in a hitting slump,” Duden said. “Timely hitting will pull people out of slumps. Hitting is contagious, but when you are not hitting that is contagious also in a bad way.”
