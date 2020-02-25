Okay maybe not World Series champs but I do think the White Sox will make the playoffs.
With spring training starting last week I figured this would be a good time to pick who I think will win each division, and since I can finally pick my team with good faith, I’ll start off with picking White Sox to win the AL Central.
The Sox made a ton of moves this offseason and are primed to at least be in contention.
The Twins won the division last year, and they didn’t lose a ton of talent, but I don’t think they can repeat the kind of offensive production.
The Indians have been in the race for the playoffs for about the last five years, but they are starting to drop down and traded Corey Kluber this offseason.
Those are really the only three teams that have a chance to win the division because the Tigers and Royals are horrible.
The AL East is probably going to be won by the New York Yankees.
There is a good chance I would feel like an idiot in October if I picked against that lineup, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Rays were right behind them. The Red Sox completely tore it down and traded Mookie Bets and David Price, so if they’re still in it by summertime I would be shocked. The Blue Jays and the Orioles are not expected to be good at all, so they should fall to the bottom.
The AL West is interesting because of the Houston Astros. I do not think a team that cheated is going to find a way to bounce back and continue to be as good as they have been. I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Rangers will win the division. They got Kluber and will have a lot of hype going into the season with the brand new massive stadium. I think they will be a surprise team this year.
The Angels got a bunch of new players, including Anthony Rendon, so they could be really good, but they still have no pitching. Seattle has not been to the playoffs in more than 15 years, and I don’t think they will end that streak this season. The A’s made the playoffs last year, but I don’t think they can repeat that. But this might be the most interesting division in baseball.
The NL Central is also loaded, and that includes the Chicago Cubs. The only problem is the Cubs did nothing this offseason to try and catch up with the other moves that were made.
As much it pains me to say I think the Cardinals win the division again. They are loaded with talent, and I think they will be a force. The Brewers are also loaded, but I don’t think they can overcome the Cardinals. The Reds, who have been bad for some time, could be a dark horse because they had a similar offseason to the White Sox. The Pirates will probably ride towards the bottom again, same as last season.
The NL East is another interesting division. Last year the Phillies were the team picked to be really good, and it ended up being the Nationals, who were crowned Wold Series champs.
I think the Phillies will win the division this year while the Nationals will take a step back and compete for the wild card again. The Braves are also going to be up towards the top and will definitely be in the hunt. The Mets will probably hover around .500, but I don’t think they will make the playoffs. The Marlins have been horrible for years, and I don’t see that changing.
Last but not least the NL West. The Dodgers pretty much have to win the division again. If they don’t it would be a colossal failure. I think the Diamondbacks could really push for a wild card spot. I don’t think the Giants, Rockies and Padres will be very good, although the Padres could be better.
Regardless of how it plays out I am just glad I can think about the White Sox being good again. It should be a great year, and I am excited for ppening day.
