I have been critical of the Illini football team in multiple columns in the past. I still stand by a lot of the negative things I have said in the past, but I will say this, thank you.
That is exactly what we have been waiting for. Illinois played the number six team in the country in the Wisconsin Badgers and knocked them off. Illinois was 31 point underdogs going into the game. That is the biggest upset in Illinois football history, and it was so needed.
I am trying not to overreact to one win, but overreacting is one of the things I am best at. The players, fans and coaches deserve this so much. I have ripped the coaching staff apart before,and sometimes even the players, but it was never about the effort.
I know Lovie Smith cares. I know the players care, and we all know the fans care.
Watching that unfold was one of the coolest things I have seen in a while. I had a feeling that the game was going to be closer than expected and even tweeted that I thought Illinois would have a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but I never thought they would actually win the game.
Like I have already stated I have been very critical of Smith and even called for him to be fired. I am willing to retract that comment, as long as they don’t just go right back to where they were.
I would be almost as impressed if they go into Purdue on Saturday and beat them as I am with that win on Saturday.
It is one thing to win a game you were not supposed to win, but it is another to back it up. It is pretty amazing how one game can change everything, but is it crazy to think that we could possibly get to a bowl game?
Purdue is struggling this year and has a ton of injuries, so you’ve got to think you will have a great chance at winning the game, even with it being on the road.
Rutgers is a must-win game.As bad as you think Illinois has been the last few years, Rutgers has been even worse. And then you head on the road for two games at Michigan State and Iowa. Now those two games will be hard to win, but I will say if the Illini who played Wisconsin on Saturday show up every week, there are not any games left on the schedule that are unwinnable.
So if you can pick up just one win in the three road games with Purdue, Michigan State and Iowa and beat Rutgers you will set up a game against
Northwestern at home against a team that is currently 1-5. If you win that you’re going bowling.
So no, asking the question about going to a bowl game is not crazy, but it is quite possible the Eastern Michigan loss could end up being even more depressing than we originally thought. But I will say you can logically say we should’ve beaten Eastern Michigan and lost to Wisconsin so the win total will probably be right around what it should have been, but man it would have been nice to have both wins.
No matter what happens at least we got that moment on Saturday.
