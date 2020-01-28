WEST LAFEYETTE, IND. — As many of you know, I am a huge Illini fan and go to as many games as I can, even if they’re on the road. So when the Illini basketball team is 5-2 in conference and is hitting the road to West Lafeyette, Ind., to take on Purdue, naturally I was on the road as well.
This is the second time this year I have been to Purdue for an Illini event. I went over to West Lafayette earlier this season for the football game. Despite the 30-degree weather, it was way more pleasant this time around. I will never forget sitting outside in November in a driving rainstorm just to watch my favorite team play.
This game I was a little more nervous about though. I have heard for years that Purdue’s home court, Mackey Arena, is the loudest place in the Big Ten, and one of the hardest places to play in the country.
But as a Dallas Cowboys fan who has been on the road plenty of times, I figured it couldn’t be too intimidating as an away fan.
Even with knowing what I was getting myself into I was impressed with how loud it was in there. From the second I walked in you could tell I was not in a friendly environment. Luckily for me I was not alone and my friend Vaughn, who is just as loud as I am was with me.
We also got lucky enough to sit next to two other Illini fans.
Once the game started, Purdue’s student section, known as the “Paint Crew,” made it clear why Mackey is the loudest arena in the Big Ten.
They stand, scream, yell and boo from the second the opposing team runs out of the tunnel until the final buzzer.
The game started well for the Illini, and most of the fans realized the game in Champaign a few weeks ago was not a fluke.
But as the Illini led 14-7, something happened that caused the crowd to erupt louder than they did all night.
After a Purdue basket that cut the Illini lead to five, Illinois’ Alan Griffin got tangled with a Purdue player and decided to step on his chest.
The game was immediately stopped, and Griffin was ejected. The entire stadium erupted into a frenzy, and it was as loud of a basketball stadium as I have ever heard. The game changed for the remainder of the first half, and it led to the Illini trailing at half.
As Vaughn and I are walking around at halftime, you could see it on the Illini fans’ faces that it felt like the team was going to let one slip away.
If this was an Illini team from any of the past 10 years, Illinois probably would have lost that game.
But once the second half kicked off, it was evident who the better team was, and the Illini blew Purdue off the court.
This game was one of the more rewarding games I have been to as a fan. I was prepared to walk out of that arena upset and devastated, but that was definitely not the case.
All the Illini fans were chanting I-L-L and high-fiving while the Purdue fans all wore a familiar look on their face, a face of “We just got our butts kicked at home by one of our biggest rivals.”
This team has figured it out, and I can’t wait to see how this season unfolds.
Also, Mackey arena gets an A+. The arena itself is nice and clean. There is plenty of room in the seats, and it 100 percent lived up to the hype as one of the loudest arenas in the country.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on Twitter @RyanBirchRP