Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.