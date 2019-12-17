There is a lot of promise when it comes to sports in the area. I have talked about it before, but the most promising thing for the area in my opinion is the sports complex that is being built here in Rantoul.
The community has discussed numerous times about the benefits the complex brings, but I think the biggest benefit has nothing to do with money.
I think that having a state-of-the-art facility will raise the interest in young people to play the sports that complex is being built for.
That brings me to my overall point of this column. There is another opportunity in the area that could benefit the kids in this community.
The IHSA boys basketball state tournament is up for bid, and Champaign is in the running. And just like the Rantoul sports complex, there are multiple benefits of bringing it to the area.
Champaign hosted the tournament until 1995. The tournament has been in Peoria ever since.
I think that having the tournament back in Champaign would be a major benefit to many involved.
First, Champaign is perfect for the tournament. From the photos and videos I have seen from the games back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the games were sold out. I went to the state tournament last season in Peoria, and it was nowhere near a sell out.
If you attend high school basketball games in the area today, you know that attendance is not lacking for even regular-season games. So why is it lacking when the state’s best teams are playing? I think that has a lot to do with the location.
There are teams from Central Illinois in the state tournament every year, including GCMS and Cissna Park last season. Both of those teams had some, if not the biggest, crowds of all the teams there, and they were driving close to two hours to Peoria. Imagine if you moved the tournament closer to the area. Those crowds would’ve been massive.
Outside of the benefits to the IHSA I think having the tournament at the biggest university in the state just brings more excitement. The stadium is newly renovated and perfect for big crowds with the amount of parking (which Peoria struggles with) and restaurants in the area.
Illini fans are some of the more loyal fans in the country, and I think that would translate to the high school level if you bring high-level talent to the area. Also, let’s not forget to mention that there are Illini recruits that play in the state tournament every year, and getting them on campus without using an official visit is never a bad thing.
Last but not least, just like I mentioned earlier with the sports complex in Rantoul, I think it would be a major benefit to young people in the area.
Now, sure, young people in any area that the tournament would go would benefit, but the point still stands: let’s bring everything we can to the area to help the kids.
If I am a junior-high-age young person, and I go to the tournament to watch (or even watch on TV), and I see high-schoolers perform in front of 15,000-plus fans like they did in the ‘90s, that is only going to motivate me more to want to play in front of crowds like that when I get into high school. Right now those sell-out crowds are not happening in Peoria so let’s make them happen here.
Rantoul has already pledged $5,000 to contribute to bringing the tournament to Champaign. Many other surrounding towns have pledged money as well.
The IHSA will decide in March on where the tournament will be hosted.
