As I prepared to write my first edition of Birch’s Bark I knew I wanted to talk about football, but I didn’t know that one of the wilder stories in the last 10 years of the NFL would fall into my lap. If you haven’t heard by now, Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck retired in what seemed to be his prime.
Sure, Luck had pretty much no luck when it came to staying healthy, but I still think it came as a surprise to everyone that he would just hang it up at 29 years of age. Unfortunately, him retiring wasn’t necessarily the big headline; it was what happened after.
The Colts were hosting the Chicago Bears when the news broke. As Luck walked off the field in Indianapolis boos rained down from the stands. I think everyone can agree that booing someone who put his body on the line for the team you root for probably isn’t the best idea.
However, I understand it. Anyone who knows me knows I am one of the biggest and most passionate Cowboys fans on earth. I can’t promise if Dak Prescott just retired two weeks before the season started my first reaction wouldn’t be to be angry at him. But with that being said, life is bigger than football, right?
And if Luck thought the best option for his life was to retire, then retire he should. I think what he did was the right decision because that’s he thinks.
And who am I to tell someone what they should do with their life and body?
The one issue I do have is when it happened. Putting your opinion on Luck to the side for a second, I think we can all agree the Colts, for the lack of better words, are screwed.
Going into a football season without your franchise quarterback is clearly less than ideal, but going forward forever without your franchise quarterback? Now that’s a nightmare.
Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for the Colts this year, and sure he is a viable option for now, but he’s not winning anyone a Super Bowl or probably even taking them to the playoffs. Brissett led the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the year. The Colts went 4-12 that year, and Brissett barley broke 3,000 yards passing on the year.
So where do the Colts go now?
Alabama’s Tua Tagovialoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Georgia’s Jake Fromm are all projected to be top 10 picks, so sure there are options. But I think all Colts fans would rather not try another top pick out if they could just have Luck.
The Colts made the playoffs last year and were expected to be right in the mix again this year. A wild story like this only comes every so often, but it may take three or so years to see how it truly plays out.
