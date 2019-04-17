Armstrong’s Porter to play college volleyball at Millikin

ARMSTRONG — Armstrong-Potomac senior Sarah Porter will be taking her volleyball career to Millikin University in Decatur after she signed a letter of intent on Thursday.
Porter’s family, teammates and coach were all in attendance to support her.
Porter said that she has always wanted the opportunity to play college volleyball.
“I know it will be a great experience,” Porter said. “I worked hard all threw high school and grade school.”
During her four year volleyball career at Armstrong-Potomac, Porter has made All-Conference Team in the Vermilion Valley Conference and she was chosen as the MVP during the team banquet held later that night.
She was really close to 1,000 kills in her career,” Caroline Franzen, Armstrong-Potomac head volleyball coach. “That was one thing that was kind of a highlight for her this year as we were striving to have her get there. She just barely missed it. We are so proud of her.”
Porter also had 359 digs for her last season.
The coaches, the university and the volleyball team left a good impression on Porter that led her to wanting to play for Millikin.
“I just love the girls and how dedicated they were,” Porter said. “The school atmosphere was great and they have a great coaching staff.”
Franzen was Porter’s coach for all of her high school volleyball career and coached her for one year in grade school. Porter said that Franzen was pivotal for her when it came to improving both on and off the court.
“She’s been a huge part of my career,” Porter said. “She has really helped me excel as a player and as a person. I’m really going to miss her.”
Porter was thankful for her teammates who are always there no matter the event to cheer her on.
“They all really support me like they were here today,” Porter said. “During practices and games they are always excited when I get a point.”
Porter’s family which included her mother, father, sister, grandmother and grandfather were also there in support of her, which was no surprise for Porter.
“They are always there,” Porter said. They are at every game. They never miss. They are always there for me.”
