FISHER — The Fisher High School Bunnies baseball team found itself down early, but fought back on its own field against the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans on Wednesday, coming up short at the end.
Trojans get the first run
Armstrong-Potomac struck first, taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
In the second inning, the Trojans had runners on second and third base with no outs. Dalton Loschen hit a fly ball that was caught by Fisher center fielder Andrew Koslowski, which allowed Gaven Lund to score by tagging from third. The second run in the inning was made by Austin Keen, who walked with the bases loaded. The Trojans had a 3-0 lead.
By the top of the fourth, ahead 4-0, the Trojans got a single by Lund that scored one. Austin Rosenberger was walked with the bases loaded. Trojans were now ahead 6-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.
“We had quite a few people hit the ball well today,” Armstrong-Potomac head coach Darren Loschen said. “Gaven Lund put the ball in play every single time.”
The bunnies were held scoreless for the first three innings by Armstrong-Potomac pitcher, Rylee Showalter.
Bunnies respond in the fourth
Then in the bottom of the fourth, with a runner on first, Koslowski hit a line drive to left field that resulted in a triple, putting the Bunnies up on the board.
The next batter for Fisher, Blake Terven, hit a double, scoring Koslowski to give the Bunnies two runs.
Then Tanner Diorio singled which would score another run for the Bunnies, cutting the Trojans’ lead in half, 6-3.
In the top of the sixth, Birge was up to bat for the Trojans with runners on second and third. Birge hit a single that scored a run to make the score 7-3.
Bunnies down to their last at bats
The Bunnies were down to their last hope in the bottom of the seventh inning. After an error and batter being hit by a pitch, the Bunnies had runners on first and second with one out.
Cochran then singled to drive in a run and cut the deficit back to three, 7-4.
Then Tyler Martin walked loading the bases for the Bunnies.
Loschen makes pitching change in the seventh inning
After Martin was walked which loaded the baes, Loschen then made the decision to take out Showalter and put in his closer pitcher, Rosenberger.
“When he hit that guy I knew he kind of lost his control a little bit,” Loschen said. “He was also up high in the pitch count, I usually don’t like our pitchers to go way too high this early in the season. I was ready to pull him.”
Rosenberger came in to pitch for the Trojans with the bases loaded and one out.
Rosenberger struck out the last two Fisher batters that would end the game.
Fisher coach Mike Callahan was disappointed in his team’s loss but liked that they fought until the end.
“We were able to battle back and try to do the right things,” Callahan said. “They showed a lot of heart trying to fight back. Being down 6-0 is a lot for these guys to try to battle back. The effort was there at the end, but we need to see it for the whole game.”
Showalter pitched six innings for Armstrong-Potomac, giving up four runs and striking out five batters.
Next games for the Bunnies and Trojans
Next up for the Bunnies will be a home game against El Paso-Gridley. The game will be played on Friday. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The next game for the Trojans will be a home game against Westville. The game will be today and the first pitch is also scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
