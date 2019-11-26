ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong Township High School boys basketball team went 7-25 last season. The Trojans were young, but the best thing about young teams is that they get older.
Head coach Deon Mennenga said the Trojans will return a lot of talent from last year’s team.
“We basically return everyone from last season,” Mennenga said. “We have two seniors in Dylan Knight and Johnny Hudson that will contribute a lot for us.”
ATHS will also return players who were underclassman last season.
“We also have juniors Jace Townsend and Riley Showalter, who played last season, but we also got a transfer from Rantoul in Gary Jones,” Mennenga said.
The Trojans will head to Gibson City for the Turkey Tournament to open up the season. The tournament started on Monday and runs through Saturday.
“We open up against GCMS, which is always going to be a really tough game,” Mennenga said. “We then play Iroquois West and Warrensburg-Latham, and we don’t know a whole lot about them right now.”
The Trojans are more focused on themselves then their opponents right now.
“We knew after last season we had to get stronger so we have been in the gym everyday just get better,” Mennenga said.
The Trojans don’t want to set too many goals before the season starts.
“We’re not reaching out as far as a regional,” Mennenga said. “We are really trying to change the culture. Seven wins isn’t going to cut it this year.”
Mennenga feels confident his team will be much improved.
“I feel that we are much better than we have been in the past,” Mennenga said.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or on twitter @RyanBirchRP