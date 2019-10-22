Rantoul takes down BCC
RANTOUL — The Rantoul volleyball team won its only game of the week over Bloomington Central Catholic 25-19 and 26-24.
Tanaya Young led the Eagles with seven kills on the game.
Madison Palmer had five service points and one kill.
Myejoi williams had six kills.
Lexi Sherrick chipped in six service points.
The Eagles will have their senior night on Thursday as they host Pontiac.
RTHS will wrap up the regular season Saturday as they head to Chillacothe for a conference match with Illinois Valley Central.
Armstrong beats Schlarman to start off week
ARMSTRONG — The Trojans started out the week with a win over Danville Schlarman. ATHS won 23-25, 25-23 and 25-18. The Trojans were lead by Emma Franzen who had nine points, three aces, 12 kills, three blocks and 26 digs. Reece Adkins had seven points, five aces and six kills. Emma Jameson had nine points, four aces and five kills.
Lily Jameson chipped in seven points, three aces, 32 assists and fifteen digs.
Mattie Kennel had 10 kills and 14 digs.
On Thursday night ATHS lost to Georgetown Ridge Farm 25-21. 23-25 and 22-25.
The Trojans were led by Lily Jameson who had three points, one ace, 35 assists and 31 digs.
Franzen had three points ,one ace,12 kills, three blocks and 24 digs
Emma Jameson chipped in 12 points, three aces, five kills and 5 blocks.
Mattie Kennel had eight points, one ace and 10 kills.
The Trojans fell to Oakwood and Westville on Saturday in the Vermillion County tournament.
Oakwood defeated ATHS 25-13, 25-17
Lily Jameson led the Trojans with three service points, one ace 15 assists and 14 digs.
Franzen had six kills, one block and 13 digs.
In the game against Westville the Trojans lost 16-25, 25-14,12-15.
Lily Jameson had seven points, three kills, 17 assists and 17 digs.
Kennel had six points , one ace, six kills and 16 digs.
Franzen had five points, three aces, 11 kills and 15 digs
Emily Rogers had five points and one ace.
Fisher falls to SJO and Leroy as they prepare for County tournament
FISHER — The Fisher Bunnies Volleyball team dropped three games this week to Lexington, St. Joseph-Ogden and LeRoy.
The Bunnies fell to Lexington 10-25 and 4-25. Fisher was lead by Kylee Bishop who had three assists and two digs. Lauren Jackson had one kill and two digs. Morgan Collie had two service points for the Bunnies.
SJO defeated Fisher 25-7 and 25-3. The Bunnies were lead by Bishop with one service point and two assists. Leah McCoy had one service point, one kill and two digs. Katie Landers had two kills and Ashley Smith had one block.
Leroy defeated Fisher 25-6 and 25-23. Bishop had four service points, five assists and three kills. Smith had two service points, two aces, three kills and one block. Jackson had two kills and two digs.
The Bunnies are 3-21 on the season and head into the McLean county tournament with games on Thursday against Lexington and Leroy and then bracket play on Saturday. The tournament is held at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Regional pairings
Rantoul will face Danville in the first round of the St. Thomas More regional. The Eagles are the seven seed in the 10 team Mahomet Seymour Sub sectional A.
Armstrong Potomac will face Danville Schlarman in the first round of the Blue Ridge regional. The Trojans are the 11 seed in the Milford Sub sectional B
Fisher will face Salt Fork in the first round of the Blue Ridge regional. The Bunnies are the 10 seed in the Milford Subsectional B.
You can contact Ryan Birch at Rbirch@RantoulPress.com or twitter @RyanBirchRP