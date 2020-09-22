Fisher golf
At Rantoul. Fisher’s Andrew Ferguson went lowest in a nine-hole dual with Cissna Park at Brookhill Golf Course, but his 47 wasn’t enough to stop the Timberwolves from collecting a 216-217 win over the Bunnies. Cissna Park’s best outputs were Devin Hull’s 50 and Cale Clauss’ 52. Ferguson was supported by Jacob Reynolds’ 55.
Other Fisher scorers: Ryan Coulter (56), Jordan Claxton (59), Max Bruggman (60) and Isabella Smith-Fawver (63).
Cissna Park also downed Fisher in junior varsity 245-266.
Shaughn McGuire paced the Bunnies with a 56.
Other Fisher scores: Luke Hurley (68), Ryan Grieser (70) and Noah Hurley and Ryan Sorey (both 72).
Cissna Park’s Luke Petry was low golfer with 55.
Armstrong-Strong Potomac golf
At Hoopeston. Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden shot 48 to ease to the individual win at Hubbard Trail Country Club in an unscored contest involving Hoopeston Area.
The Cornjerkers were led by Payton Armstrong’s 61.
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golf
At Mahomet. Paced by steady play from its top four scorers, Mahomet-Seymour defeated Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 169-182 in a dual match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course Thursday.
Zach Courson of M-S earned medalist honors with a 37, while Jameson Drinkwalter contributed a 42. Jackson White (44) and CJ Shoaf (46) also chipped in for the Bulldogs.
Ethan Donaldson and Hayden Schall each shot a 44 for the Eagles’ top scores, while Mason Uden and Ross Gowenda both added 47s.
At Paris. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was the top area team at the Paris Invitational, as the Blue Devils finished seventh with a 372 in the 14-team event. Rance Bryant shot an 85 to lead BHRA.
Other area teams that competed included Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (395, ninth), Oakwood (409, 11th), Tri-County (416, 12th), Salt Fork (441, 13th) and Westville (443, 14th).
Ethan Donaldson shot a 92 to lead Rantoul/PBL, while Oakwood’s Travis Goodner had a 94. Holden Kile‘s 95 led Tri-County, Brody Althaus paced Salt Fork (100) and Jack Duensing (94) sparked Westville.