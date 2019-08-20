Angelo Brown makes college decision

RANTOUL — Former Rantoul Eagle quarterback Angelo Brown has made his college decision and is now on campus at Rockford University.
The former football star signed last week with Rockford University’s football team and is prepping to start practice this week.
Brown said the size of the school helped make his decision.
“I chose Rockford University because it was a good environment for me, with smaller class size and the best opportunity for sports,” he said.
RTHS head coach Tom Hess talked about Brown’s athletic ability.
“Angelo is big, fast, strong and savy. He was great for us last year,” Hess said.
Rockford head coach J.T. Zimmerman loves what Brown brings to the table.
“We are extremely excited to have Angelo joining the team. He brings a lot of athleticism with him that can be used in many different ways. I am excited to see what the future holds for Angelo not only on the field, but off the field as well,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman is in his first year as head coach of the Regents after spending four years as the team’s defensive coordinator.
A freshman season for any college athlete is a time of anticipation, and it is no different for Brown.
“I’m excited for the football season and all the new friends I get to know and bond with them and just to see what the football season brings,” Brown said
Brown does know that college football will bring more challenges.
“High school was like a warm-up for college. College is much harder, and it’s more intense. You have to get up early in the mornings to practice and get better everyday,” Brown said.
Brown has been on campus for less than a week, but he is already enjoying his time.
“Its a good experience so far; college is just a different ball game than high school,” Brown said.
Rockford will open up its 10-game 2019 season schedule on the road at MacMurray at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The Regents went 3-7 in 2018.
