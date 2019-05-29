CHARLESTON — Competing at the IHSA State Final at Eastern Illinois University was going to be special for Armstrong-Potomac’s Austin Bridgman no matter what his results were going to be.
Bridgman, the only Trojan in the state final, received ninth place (out of 12) in the 1,600-meter race on Saturday after finishing with a time of 4:34.72. It was a good enough finish for Bridgman to take home a medal.
“I was a little upset, but a medal is a medal,” Bridgman said.
The track conditions weren’t runner friendly as the temperature was high, making the mile-run more difficult for Bridgman.
“It was during the heat of the day so it was tough to run in,” Bridgman said. “In the last two laps everyone kind of picked it up so it wasn’t like a usual mile.”
It was a special feeling for Bridgman to compete and win a medal at state for Armstrong-Potomac because it shows that athletes from small schools can compete.
“It was a big deal for such a small school,” Bridgman “We usually don’t have too many people get too far in sports so I felt like it was a big deal for the town. It was fun to show that we can hang with the bigger schools.”
Competing at a small school such as Armstrong-Potomac can be difficult given that there is a lack of access to equipment.
“We don’t have a track to practice on at the school so we always have to improvise with training techniques,” said Armstrong-Potomac track coach Amy Bailey. “It helps when you have such a dedicated athlete like Austin who puts in 110 percent effort in everything.”
Bailey said that with Bridgman not only going to state, but competing in state has been incredible for the Armstrong-Potomac program and shows that its future is bright.
“Our program is only three-years old so it’s always exciting to have an athlete progress to the state level,” Bailey said. “Austin is a great kid; to have him represent our school and our program is an honor. He has worked so hard to get there.”
Contact Ben Theobald at btheobald@rantoulpress.com