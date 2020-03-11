MILWAUKEE — Rantoul native Kevin Shafer will receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award this March from the University of Illinois, Civil and Environmental Engineering Alumni Association.
The group is bestowing the honor to Shafer for:
• Being a local, national and international leader in the development and implementation of green infrastructure tools as the chief executive of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
• Leading the initiative to reduce the energy footprint of district operations
• Providing engineering excellence in public service through innovation, creativity and collaboration in the protection of public health and the environment.
Shafer serves as executive director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). Since becoming executive director in 2002, Shafer has been instrumental in providing national and regional leadership in implementing grey and green infrastructure.
He has advocated and implemented a regional flood management program, a renewable energy program and a private property inflow and infiltration program.
Shafer’s 2035 Vision propelled MMSD forward with climate change adaptation through an aggressive program to convert to renewable fuels, install green infrastructure and preserve floodplains.
His leadership has brought MMSD recognition from almost every major award in the industry, including the 2012 U.S. Water Prize.
A 1979 graduate of Rantoul Township High School Shafer has a B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (1983) and M.S. from the University of Texas (1988).
He is the past president of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, past co-chair of the Water Research Foundation, co-chair of the US Water Alliance, and is a past member of the EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee. He also serves on the boards of The Water Council, River Revitalization Foundation, Mequon Nature Preserve and Great Lakes Protection Fund.
His awards include The Water Council’s Water Warrior of the Year, Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters’ Fellows Recognition, Daily Reporter’s Newsmaker of the Year, Gathering Waters Policymaker of the Year, and American Academy of Environmental Engineers’ Edward J. Cleary Award.