Sewing seeds of safety against the virus

Call them the mothers (and fathers) of invention. Out of a need for cloth masks to protect against the COVID-19 virus, several area residents have sprung forth to provide a solution.
For many, the process began because of the need to protect loved ones in the medical field or other jobs that involved being around people. It mushroomed from there.
“My mom (Amy) had a couple people wanting masks,” Darian Bock said. “We’ve been making them for her friends at Carle, a couple of psychiatrists, and some bus drivers for MTD and really high-risk people.”
Darian used to do theater and made her own costumes.
“My mom’s friends and people in my social media group knew that we could do it, so they reached out and asked if we could (make masks),” she said.
Fabric can be difficult to find these days, but the Bocks were able to use left-over costumes to make many of the masks.
Their masks are equipped with a cloth lining that Darian said makes them “super sturdy and you don’t need to adjust it.”
She said all of the members of her family use the masks.
“We want to help as many people as we can,” she said. “We don’t want people to feel like they don’t have anyone to turn to. A lot of people have become super excited about them because ... they’re fun colors.”
They charge $5 per mask, but they are free to those who can’t afford them. One woman asked for two adult and three children’s masks, but they didn’t have a lot of money, so they gave the masks to them. In return the woman donated fabric.
Providing the masks is its own reward, she said.
“I enjoy helping people. It makes me happy,” Bock said, adding it has also been a bonding time for her and her mom.
The Billings ‘factory’
The Billings family of Gifford have received hundreds of requests for masks. They get together daily at their at-home assembly line.
Stevie Billings and her sister, Sheri “Lou” Fletcher-Roy, came by their sewing ability naturally. Their mother was a seamstress who made drapes
“They’re sewers, and they’re very much doers for other people,” Stevie Billings’ daughter, Brooke, said.
Good friends Carlene Lantis, who works at Villas of Holly Brook in Rantoul, and Becky Schluter, who works at Country Health Care and Rehab in Gifford, told of the need for protective face masks, and the Billings family got to work.
Brooke bought $40 worth of material and elastic from Walmart.
“My dad (Mark Billings) and my nephew (Colton Billings) started cutting elastic. We got a pattern and we all went to work cutting,” she said.
They made 50 the first day. The process ballooned from there, and Brooke estimates upwards of 650 have been made, including 200 each for Villas of Holly Brook and Country Health — “and from there people have just messaged me, ‘Could I get four or could I get five?’”
They have another 300 requested, with 100 of those going to Tennessee where Brooke’s aunt is a nurse.
They are working strictly off donations of material and elastic. People are donating funds to help defray the costs. They have had to buy some elastic online because that’s one thing that is gone in stores.
As they’ve sewn, so they have reaped good will and good feelings of helping others.
Brooke didn’t inherit the sewing gene, but she has put her organizational abilities to good use.
“I’m kind of like managing this because that’s what I’m good at,” she said. “I’m taking the numbers, delivering when I’m at work at the high school (where she is an administrator). I delivered some things to St. Joe this weekend.”
They want people who have to be out to feel as safe as possible.
“Yes, we’re the workers, but this is God’s work,” she said, adding they will keep making the masks until “we feel like we’ve reached our limit.”
People wanting masks can reach Billings via Facebook or call her at Rantoul Township High School.
Masks with a filter
Judy Herbert of Rantoul started making masks with elastic but soon learned from health care workers that they prefer the string ties because elastic hurts their ears when they wear them for hours.
Herbert equips her masks with a pocket inside the cloth that rests against the face that will hold a filter. An N95 respirator will also fit inside the mask,
Herbert said her daughter-in-law who works at Carle indicated many healthcare workers are wearing the two masks.
She also read that a good filter to be placed in the mask is a blue throwaway shop towel because paper makes a better particle inhibitor than cloth.
“Those are supposed to have better than a 95 percent blockage rate,” Herbert said. “I bought six of those rolls. You can also use coffee filters and baby wipes if you let them dry and place them inside the mask.”
Herbert said the cotton material does not block enough of the tiny particles from the virus. The cloth masks can be hand-washed and used again.
She began making the masks (she had made about 80 of them as of last week) when the quarantine went into effect. Her first masks were for family, and then word got around.
Herbert, who is self-employed and works at home, charges $9 apiece for the masks she makes to defray costs.
Off-duty teacher makes masks
Like the other mask-makers, Andrea Menssen of Rantoul got into mask making for her mother, who is a CNA.
“The kind she had been using hurt her ears,” Menssen said. “They were made with hair ties, and she has hearing aids too.”
Menssen made her some with ties, and when she ran out of those she equipped them with nylon tights.
Co-workers began asking her to make masks, and it really took off when word got out on Facebook.
Menssen also equips her face masks with a pocket that will hold a filter. She doesn’t supply a filter, but she put a coffee filter inside hers.
“I’m still getting a bunch of orders,” Menssen said. “I had to tell people no more for like a week” because she wanted to spend more time with her child.
She charges $5, which covers the cost of material and gives her a little profit to help offset being laid off as a teacher at Montessori School in Savoy.
For military, children and teachers
Tammy Wilson of Thomasboro started making masks about three weeks ago and had made about 100 so far.
She’s given them to cancer patients at Christie Clinic and a few healthcare workers as well. She gave 10 to the teachers at Thomasboro Grade School last week and plans to give another 10 to them this week.
She shipped three to a soldier her family knows in Germany and has also given them to some of her older neighbors. She has also sewn some children’s size masks.
Her husband, Todd Wilson, said their son-in-law is in the military at Ft. Campbell. He found out last week that he and his soldiers will need to wear them, but they require specific colors to wear while in uniform. She is making black and brown for them.
The mask production halts when she runs out of elastic. A handful of people have donated material and elastic to her. As soon as she gets it she starts putting them together again. She has gotten some elastic from Amazon mostly, but the delivery speed has slowed down, so the donations have been helpful.
Brooke Billings said National Honor Society at Rantoul Township High School raised money it had intended to give to Crisis Nursery and decided instead to give it to someone who is making masks. They gave it to Tammy Wilson.