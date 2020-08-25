School's back in session at RTHS

RANTOUL — Todd Wilson said it’s a little surreal to walk into a classroom at Rantoul Township High School and see just six students there with many of the desks taped off in blue so no one will sit in them.
Most classrooms are sparsely populated like that due to social distancing in these days of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few classes have more students, up to about 14. One class had more than that, so it was moved to the cafetorium so students could spread out.
“(It’s) like an auditorium class bcause they’re above the number safe for a classroom, so they are taught in the cafetorium,” the RTHS principal said. “There’s a big screen in there. The teacher can hook up their computer to that.”
On Friday, the second day of the return to classes, Wilson said things have gone well.
“People did a ton of work breaking down the class rosters and making sure the appropriate number of kids are in the appropriate group,” he said.
Students were assigned to either purple or gold groups with 285 in each and attended on alternate days. Friday was gold group day.
The initial breakdown into groups was by their names, from A to L and then M to Z, although some movement was allowed based on family issues. For instance, the school tried to keep siblings in the same group. Sometimes, the group designation was based on which day a younger sibling was attending class at a local feeder school.
So far, there have been no unexpected problems.