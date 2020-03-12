Area schools will continue to be in session through spring break, but several have canceled most non-class activities into early April as a result of concerns over the coronavirus.
Rantoul Township High School, Rantoul City Schools, as well as Fisher, Prairieview-Ogden, Thomasboro and Gifford schools will be taking that action.
Armstrong Township High School and other Vermilion County schools, however, will continue to hold games and other activities.
Spring break in Rantoul schools begins Friday and runs through next week.
RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio and RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage issued a joint statement indicating Champaign County Public Health Department is recommending schools remain open.
The health department also encouraged schools to continue to emphasize mitigating measures to minimize the spread of illness; discourage unnecessary travel; avoid congregations of more than 50 people outside the school day; limit visitations of non-school personnel to schools; and encourage high-risk individuals to minimize contact.
As a result, RTHS will cancel all travel, competitions and community gatherings now through Sunday, April 5.
“The decision is being made across our region for all schools,” Amerio said. “We are not alone in the disappointment of lost opportunities, but have appreciation for the necessity of this decision.”
Amerio said the decision not to close schools was made because healthy children are not known to get seriously ill from coronavirus, and closing schools may not be effective because some children might congregate anyway at other locations.
He said it is not known how effective children are in spreading the disease.
“Many parents, such as healthcare workers, need to be at work,” Amerio said. “If these critical workers stay home with children, it causes significant impacts on the healthcare system and other institutions that are essential for our community to function.”
Closing the schools would also affect the approximately 9,500 students in Champaign County who are enrolled in free and reduced-lunch programs, he said.
Parent-teacher conferences
RTHS and RCS will change the way parent-teacher conferences are handled Thursday night.
Based on Public Health’s recommendations of limiting gatherings of 50 or more people in their buildings, the schools will not have face-to-face parent-teacher conferences. Rather, teachers will be in their classrooms and be accessible by email or phone until 8 p.m.
Fisher schools
Superintendent Barb Thompson said Fisher schools will be following the same plan as RTHS and RCS — continuing to hold classes until spring break, which begins Friday after a half day of school.
“That’s the plan right now, to stay in session,” Thompson said. “We are going to reevaluate ... on April 5.”
She said baseball and softball games, indoor track and junior high track will be affected. The high school scholastic bowl team, which won the regional tournament on Saturday, will compete in the sectional Saturday with no spectators. Practices will continue to be held.
“(Sports teams) don’t get into conference play until a little bit after that,” Thompson said.
She said absenteeism in Fisher schools has been low recently.
“I know there is Influenza A going around,” she said. “They had a norovirus issue right before Thanksgiving where we had a lot of kids out, but since then (there) hasn’t been much.”
Armstrong Township High School
Armstrong Superintendent Bill Mulvaney said Vermilion County superintendents have not decided to cancel any activities.
“It’s going to be a day-to-day basis,” Mulvaney said. “We have not canceled anything. We are not planning to cancel anything.”
There will, however, be a limit on travel on what Mulvaney called “kind of feel-good field trips.” And sports teams and other groups will not travel outside of Vermilion County for now.
That will affect softball, baseball, track and FFA.
Mulvaney said things could change when his grade school board meets Monday and the high school board meets Wednesday.
“I have communicated with them the decision-making with the Vermilion County superintendents. We could have those meetings, and they could tell me we’re going to do something different,” Mulvaney said.
Armstrong schools will go on spring break March 23-27.
St. Malachy Catholic School
Principal Dave Auth said he is scheduled to speak with officials from the Peoria Diocese to determine what course of action to take.
“We are on spring break next week,” Auth said. “That gives us time next week to work on communication with parents.”
Thomasboro Grade School
Superintendent Bonnie McArthur said her school will begin a two-week spring break at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
All events have been canceled through April 5.
Ludlow Grade School
Superintendent/Principal Jeff Graham said the school held classes for half a day Thursday and then began spring break, which will run through next week.
He said the school doesn’t have many events to cancel through March.
“Honestly, we are probably like no other school because we don’t have many functions at all,” Graham said. “We do have (junior high) track with like eight kids starting on March 30,” Graham said. “We’ll see what’s going on the week we get back before we jump to anything on the 30th. Our first track meet is April 20th, so we have a minute to see what happens here.”
Gifford Grade School
Superintendent/Principal Jay Smith said like other schools in the county, Gifford will cancel all events through April 5.
Spring break for Gifford will be held next week.